Did Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Break Up? Here's the Truth

Amid rumors that Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade called it quits on their relationship, a source told E! News where the Saltburn actor and the YouTuber really stand.

Watch: What Jacob Elordi Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade's relationship is still in a state of euphoria.

Despite recent speculation that the actor and the YouTuber had called it quits, a source with knowledge tells E! News, "They are not broken up."

The Saltburn star and Lori Loughlin's daughter first sparked romance rumors when they stepped out for coffee in Dec. 2021, one month after his breakup with model Kaia Gerber.

Since then, Jacob, 26, and Olivia, 24, have kept their relationship low-key, enjoying simple dates like taking their dogs for walks around Los Angeles.

In fact, when Jacob and his golden retriever Layla met up Olivia and her pup Milo for a park playdate in May 2022, an eyewitness told E! News the two were "very playful with each other and the dogs."

And although they've seemingly grown more comfortable stepping out together—they both attended GQ's Men of the Year Party in November—don't expect them to start talking publicly about their romance.

The Priscilla star even shut down questions about his love life during a May interview with the outlet, though he did note, "I appreciate you giving me the space."

As for Olivia? While she hasn't discussed her relationship with Jacob either, she has shared the lessons she's learned about life in the public eye.

"I think just be very self-aware and very aware of what you're putting out there and really owning that," Olivia, who has faced criticism following the college admissions scandal, told E! News in March. "I'm more than blessed, and I have a beautiful life and a lot of people have it really hard."

"I just have to remember that because although what I feel like I went through might have been hard for me personally—it's OK, you know what I mean?" she added. "I'm all about the growth era."

