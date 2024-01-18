Did Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Break Up? Here's the Truth

Watch : What Jacob Elordi Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade's relationship is still in a state of euphoria.

Despite recent speculation that the actor and the YouTuber had called it quits, a source with knowledge tells E! News, "They are not broken up."

The Saltburn star and Lori Loughlin's daughter first sparked romance rumors when they stepped out for coffee in Dec. 2021, one month after his breakup with model Kaia Gerber.

Since then, Jacob, 26, and Olivia, 24, have kept their relationship low-key, enjoying simple dates like taking their dogs for walks around Los Angeles.

In fact, when Jacob and his golden retriever Layla met up Olivia and her pup Milo for a park playdate in May 2022, an eyewitness told E! News the two were "very playful with each other and the dogs."

And although they've seemingly grown more comfortable stepping out together—they both attended GQ's Men of the Year Party in November—don't expect them to start talking publicly about their romance.