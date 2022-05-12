Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Step Out in Los Angeles for Doggy Playdate

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade are having a paw-some time.
The Euphoria star and his beloved pup Layla met up with the YouTuber and her rescue pooch Milo for a pet playdate at a Los Angeles dog park on May 10.
Clad in an oversized sweatshirt, sheer tights, white tube socks and black loafers, Olivia was spotted using a ChuckIt! stick to throw tennis balls for her furry friends. Meanwhile, Jacob looked equally casual and comfortable in a blue Balenciaga hoodie, New Balance shorts, white socks and lime green sneakers. The actor was also spotted with his hands wrapped in blue athletic tape.
An eyewitness told E! News the two were "very playful with each other and the dogs."
The park visit comes just days after Jacob, 24, and Olivia, 22, were spotted having dinner with friends at West Hollywood hotspot Jones on May 7. Another onlooker told E! News that Jacob, who was also wearing athletic tape on his hands that night, was seated next to Olivia at a booth inside the Italian eatery.
At one point in the evening, the Kissing Booth alum playfully put his sunglasses on Olivia, the second source noted. "They were smiling, laughing," the restaurant eyewitness shared, adding that Jacob and the beauty influencer "all seemed very happy."
But despite multiple public sightings, a source confirms to E! News that the pair are not dating.
Jacob and Olivia were first seen hanging out together December, just a month after news surfaced that the actor had called it quits with Kaia Gerber following a year of dating. At the time, the duo was seen out on a coffee run with friends.
While Jacob has not yet publicly addressed his current relationship status, he did have kinds words about Kaia when asked about their past romance. "She handles herself wonderfully publicly," he told Men's Health last year. "And I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?"
As for Olivia, who is the daughter of Full House actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, she's learned to brush things off after growing up in the spotlight. "It's so much easier to hold onto the negative," she shared during an appearance on E!'s Down in the DMs. "That's what's so hard about being on social media full-time. It can be hard. You could have a million positives and that one negative, you hold onto. It's crazy how the brain does that."