Nick Viall Is Ready For His Daughter to Give Him a Hard Time About His Bachelor Past

Nick Viall hopes his future daughter will accept his rose explanation for his Bachelor past.

Not that Viall, expecting a baby girl with fiancée Natalie Joy, is embarrassed by the four-season franchise stint that saw him compete on two rounds of The Bachelorette and spend a summer in Paradise before doling out roses as The Bachelor.

"Everything I have now in my life comes from my time on The Bachelor," he explained in an exclusive interview with E! News, "so for all the ups and downs I experienced, I have a lot of gratitude in terms of where it got me."

But, yes, he acknowledged, "I'm sure she'll learn about my experiences and we'll have some fun with it. I'm sure she'll give me a hard time."

And then, ideally, she'll ask for his help on finding a partner who's there for the right reasons. "I hope so," joked the Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday author. "I hope one of her first words is 'boundaries!'"