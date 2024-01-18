Snoop Dogg's 24-Year-Old Daughter Cori Shares She Suffered a "Severe" Stroke

Fans are sending Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus their well-wishes after she opened up about a serious health scare.
"I had a severe stroke this am," the 24-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 18. "I started breaking down crying when they told me."
In a follow-up post, she expressed her disbelief over the diagnosis.
"Like I'm only 24," Cori—who Snoop shares with his wife Shante Broadus—added, "what did I do in my past to deserve all of this."
Following the news of her health battle, several supporters took to social media to share their hope for a speedy recovery. "Get well soon," one follower wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Added another, "Prayers for the Broadus family."
E! News has reached out to Snoop Dogg's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.
While Cori didn't provide any further details, she's previously gotten candid about her battle with Lupus, which she was diagnosed with at age 6. In fact, last fall she shared she was doing well.
"I've been good, better than I've ever been," she told People in September. "I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body's like, okay, this is the new program and she's getting used to it."
And Snoop Dogg has praised her strength amid her journey.
"She's the toughest little thing I've ever met," the Grammy-nominated artist told the outlet in 2010. "She's on the honor roll, playing volleyball and softball, living life. She has all this joy. In the beginning lupus was winning. But now Cori is."
And he's shared what being a dad means to him.
"Fatherhood is more than a job, it's more than a responsibility," he stated in a 2008 piece for Esquire. "It's a lifestyle. You gotta be prepared to live it."