Snoop Dogg's 24-Year-Old Daughter Cori Shares She Suffered a "Severe" Stroke

Fans are sending Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus their well-wishes after she opened up about a serious health scare.

"I had a severe stroke this am," the 24-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 18. "I started breaking down crying when they told me."

In a follow-up post, she expressed her disbelief over the diagnosis.

"Like I'm only 24," Cori—who Snoop shares with his wife Shante Broadus—added, "what did I do in my past to deserve all of this."

Following the news of her health battle, several supporters took to social media to share their hope for a speedy recovery. "Get well soon," one follower wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Added another, "Prayers for the Broadus family."

E! News has reached out to Snoop Dogg's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

While Cori didn't provide any further details, she's previously gotten candid about her battle with Lupus, which she was diagnosed with at age 6. In fact, last fall she shared she was doing well.