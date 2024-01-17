Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood and More Stars Check in to White Lotus Season 3

Watch : The White Lotus Brings Back Natasha Rothwell for Season 3

The White Lotus hotel is going to be booked and busy this year.

HBO's award-winning show added five more actors to its already sizeable season three cast, the network announced Jan. 16. The latest performers to reserve rooms in the highly anticipated black comedy series? Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola.

None of these actors are new to the TV world. Last year, Schwarzenegger had a recurring role on Amazon Prime's The Boys spinoff Gen V, while Goggins was a regular on HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Wood and Hook have both made names for themselves on Netflix shows, with the former flexing her health class knowledge on the teen comedy Sex Education since 2019 and the latter sharpening her fangs on the teen vampire series First Kill. Nivola also recently wrapped filming another Netflix production, the upcoming limited series The Perfect Couple.

These new resort members will be joining an ensemble that already includes newcomers Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Morgana O'Reilly and Parker Posey, as well as season one regulars Natasha Rothwell and Tayme Thapthimthong. Details on any of their roles haven't been released just yet.