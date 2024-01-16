Lindsay Lohan's Dad Michael Slams "Disgusting" Mean Girls Dig

Watch : Lindsay Lohan "Very Hurt" By Joke in New Mean Girls Movie

The Mean Girls movie musical isn't sitting right with Lindsay Lohan's dad.

Michael Lohan took aim at the flick—a silver screen adaptation of the Broadway show based on Lindsay's 2004 film—for making a reference to "fire crotch," the controversial nickname oil heir Brandon Davis gave to the actress during the early aughts. Calling the remark "disgusting," the 63-year-old said he was "pissed" at the filmmakers as well as Megan Thee Stallion, who made the joke in the movie.

"I will say this however," he told TMZ on Jan. 16, "NOBODY can replace Lindsay or the original cast in that film."

But he isn't the only one who thought the Mean Girls dig was un-grool. A rep for Lindsay told E! News on Jan. 15 that the Parent Trap alum was "very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film."

And while Lindsay did not reprise her role as Cady in the new Mean Girls movie—that job went to Angourie Rice—she did make a surprise cameo as a Mathlete moderator. The 37-year-old also joined the cast and crew at Mean Girls' red carpet premiere on Jan. 8, posing for pictures with Angourie and Tina Fey, who wrote the screenplay for both the original movie and the new musical reboot.