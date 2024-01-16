Emmys 2023: Matthew Perry Honored With Special Tribute During In Memoriam Segment

Matthew Perry's fans will always be there for him.
During the Jan. 15 broadcast of the 2023 Emmys, the late Friends star was given a touching tribute during the in memoriam segment.
Singers Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty began performing a stripped back version of the NBC show's beloved theme song "I'll Be There for You" on stage, while Perry's photo was the final one flashed during the moving montage.
Perry—who died on Oct. 28 at age 54—was remembered alongside more fallen stars over the past year, including Angus Cloud, Angela Lansbury, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Kirstie Alley, Ron Cephas Jones and Treat Williams.
In addition to the musical performers, Anthony Anderson was on hand for the Emmys as host of the ceremony, with presenters including Tina Fey, Ellen Pompeo, Christina Applegate and more iconic TV stars.
The latest iteration of the Emmys honored works ranging from June 2022 to May 2023 after the ceremony was pushed back from September due to the actors' and writers' strike.
In the past, viewers have taken issue with how Emmys handled the in memoriam segment. In September 2022, many viewers called out the show for leaving out Olivia Newton-John—who died a month prior at age 73—from the telecast despite her TV credits in Sordid Lives: The Series, Bette, Murphy Brown and Ned and Stacey, as well as cameos on Dancing With the Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race.
On their website, the Television Academy said that while they can only include a limited number of stars their annual televised in memoriam segment, they hope that their online database, which was launched in 2009, "will provide a venue for the acknowledgment of the television community as a whole."