Emmys 2023: Matthew Perry Honored With Special Tribute During In Memoriam Segment

Matthew Perry's fans will always be there for him.

During the Jan. 15 broadcast of the 2023 Emmys, the late Friends star was given a touching tribute during the in memoriam segment.

Singers Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty began performing a stripped back version of the NBC show's beloved theme song "I'll Be There for You" on stage, while Perry's photo was the final one flashed during the moving montage.

Perry—who died on Oct. 28 at age 54—was remembered alongside more fallen stars over the past year, including Angus Cloud, Angela Lansbury, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Kirstie Alley, Ron Cephas Jones and Treat Williams.

In addition to the musical performers, Anthony Anderson was on hand for the Emmys as host of the ceremony, with presenters including Tina Fey, Ellen Pompeo, Christina Applegate and more iconic TV stars.

