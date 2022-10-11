Angela Lansbury Dead at 96

Be our guest in paying tribute to the legendary Angela Lansbury.
The Oscar winner's family confirmed in a statement to NBC News that the actress died peacefully at her home on Oct. 11 at age 96.
Her family noted, "A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined." Her cause of death was not shared.
The actress' passing comes after the 2003 death of her second husband, Peter Shaw, who she was wed to for 53 years. Angela is survived by her brother Edgar Lansbury; her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David; her three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian; and her five great grandchildren.
Angela, who was born in London in 1925, was a titan on both the stage and screen, which included roles such as Mrs. Eleanor Shaw Iselin in The Manchurian Candidate, Aunt Adelaide in Nanny McPhee and Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast among so many others.
Back in 2016, the actress reflected on the Disney movie for its 25th anniversary, telling E! News how she shaped her iconic character.
"I kind of patterned her after a type of little English cockney woman whom I'd known as a child and had been part of my life growing up," Angela exclusively told E! News. "I loved that person in my own life, in my own history, and I remembered her so well. I think I infused this little cartoon lady with a great deal of her humanity, and that was very helpful to me when it came time to talk and appear to be that person on the screen."
It's safe to say the magic of Beauty and the Beast didn't go unnoticed. The film earned the honor of being the first animated feature film to be nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award.
"The whole thing was so unique and original and wonderful," Angela recalled. "To be part of that, even at that time, was pretty special."
And the magic continued to live on for years to come. During an appearance at the Beauty and the Beast 25th anniversary screening at New York City's Alice Tully Hall, Angela graced the audience with a live performance of the film's titular track—which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and Grammy Award for Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television and Other Visual Media.
Angela's work in film and TV landed her six Golden Globe awards, 15 Emmy Awards nominations and three Oscar Awards nominations. And back in 2013, Angela received an Honorary Award at the 2013 Governors Awards.
During her acceptance speech, Angela shared how working on 2005's Nanny McPhee helped her after her husband's death two years prior.
"Emma [Thompson] bless your heart," Angela began at the time. "Aunt Adelaide was a wonderful moment for me because I had sort of pulled out completely of everything when my darling husband Peter died and by inviting me to play the dreaded Aunt Adelaide, you simply helped me get back on track."
She added, "And I am incredibly indebted to you for that."
In the wake of her passing, those in the industry have shared tributes in honor of the memories Angela granted so many.
"RIP Angela Lansbury," playwright Paul Rudnick wrote in an Oct. 11 tweet. "This is what stardom means, especially in the theater: she provided the most fabulous, irreplaceable joy. She was beloved as a person and an actress, and managed to be approachable, glamorous and heartbreaking. She'll be missed, celebrated and adored."
Meanwhile, Star Trek legend George Takei wrote in an Oct. 11 message to Twitter, "Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul."