Angela Lansbury Dead at 96

Be our guest in paying tribute to the legendary Angela Lansbury.

The Oscar winner's family confirmed in a statement to NBC News that the actress died peacefully at her home on Oct. 11 at age 96.

Her family noted, "A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined." Her cause of death was not shared.

The actress' passing comes after the 2003 death of her second husband, Peter Shaw, who she was wed to for 53 years. Angela is survived by her brother Edgar Lansbury; her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David; her three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian; and her five great grandchildren.

Angela, who was born in London in 1925, was a titan on both the stage and screen, which included roles such as Mrs. Eleanor Shaw Iselin in The Manchurian Candidate, Aunt Adelaide in Nanny McPhee and Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast among so many others.