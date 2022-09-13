Fans React to Olivia Newton-John Being Left Out of 2022 Emmys In Memoriam Tribute

Watch : Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Shares Emotional Tribute

Olivia Newton-John's fans continue to prove their devotion to her.

Fans spoke out on social media after the British-Australian actress, who died in August at age 73, was not included in the in memoriam segment at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12. During the tribute, John Legend sang "Pieces" while the award show honored legends such as Betty White, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier and James Caan.

Olivia is, in fact, included in the Emmys' online in memoriam page, but viewers noticed that the Emmy Awards telecast didn't feature the Grease star, who had appeared in TV series including Sordid Lives: The Series, Bette, Murphy Brown and Ned and Stacey. She also made cameos in Dancing With the Stars, Loose Women, The Talk, RuPaul's Drag Race, The View and more shows.

"Hey Emmys, that was a beautiful In Memoriam tribute, but you left out Olivia Newton-John," one Twitter user said.

Another noted, "Wait but why wasn't Olivia Newton John in the #Emmys2022 memorial??"

"She is and always will be an icon," a third fan tweeted. "And you forgot her????"