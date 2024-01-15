Lindsay Lohan "Disappointed" By Joke Seemingly Aimed at Her in New Mean Girls Movie

Watch : Lindsay Lohan And 'Mean Girls' Stars Reprise Their Roles!

Lindsay Lohan doesn't think this Mean Girls joke is grool.

Although the actress—who starred as Cady Heron in the original 2004 film—recently attended the premiere of the Mean Girls musical and (spoiler!) even makes a cameo in the movie, she's not pleased that the new film includes a "fire crotch" mention.

"Lindsay was very hurt," her rep told E! News, "and disappointed by the reference in the film."

The reference in question dates back to 2006, when oil heir Brandon Davis infamously called Lohan the controversial name during a night out in Los Angeles with Paris Hilton.

In the Mean Girls musical, Megan Thee Stallion, who—while showing her support for Cady (now portrayed by Angourie Rice)—says in part, "We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!"

E! News has reached out to reps for Tina Fey, who wrote the screenplay, and Paramount for comment and has not yet heard back.