Why Margot Robbie Feels "So Lucky" to Be Married to "Normie" Tom Ackerley

Watch : Margot Robbie Reveals Why Having a ‘Normie’ Husband is Best in Hollywood

For Margot Robbie, life really is fantastic.

The Barbie actress has been receiving accolades for her work both in front and behind the camera of the record-breaking film, which she produced alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley. Most recently, Barbie received a staggering 18 nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and was victorious in several categories at the Jan. 14 ceremony, including Best Comedy.

And although Robbie and Ackerley, who tied the knot in Dec. 2016, often keep their relationship out of the public eye, they made an exception for an extra special date night at the Critics Choice Awards. In fact, Robbie—who previously swore off having relationships with actors—even praised her "normie" husband for his desire to stay out of the spotlight.

"I am so lucky," Robbie told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the red carpet. "He likes being behind the camera. He's not fazed by any of this stuff." (For more Critics Choice Awards interviews, watch E! News at 11 p.m.)

"He's just the best, it's so fun," she continued. "I love the word 'normie,' yes, like all my friends, everyone's like, 'That's cool what you do but it's more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.' And you're like, 'I know.'"