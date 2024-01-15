Why Margot Robbie Feels "So Lucky" to Be Married to "Normie" Tom Ackerley

For Margot Robbie, life really is fantastic.
The Barbie actress has been receiving accolades for her work both in front and behind the camera of the record-breaking film, which she produced alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley. Most recently, Barbie received a staggering 18 nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and was victorious in several categories at the Jan. 14 ceremony, including Best Comedy.
And although Robbie and Ackerley, who tied the knot in Dec. 2016, often keep their relationship out of the public eye, they made an exception for an extra special date night at the Critics Choice Awards. In fact, Robbie—who previously swore off having relationships with actors—even praised her "normie" husband for his desire to stay out of the spotlight.
"I am so lucky," Robbie told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the red carpet. "He likes being behind the camera. He's not fazed by any of this stuff."
"He's just the best, it's so fun," she continued. "I love the word 'normie,' yes, like all my friends, everyone's like, 'That's cool what you do but it's more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.' And you're like, 'I know.'"
Robbie first met Ackerley on the set of the 2014 film Suite Française, which she starred in alongside Michelle Williams and he worked behind the scenes as the movie's third assistant director. And although they formed a friendship at first, Robbie admitted to Vogue in May 2016 that she always had a crush on him.
"I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him," she recalled. "And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before."
In 2014, Robbie and Ackerley, along with their close pals, launched LuckyChap Entertainment. Since then, their company has produced films like Barbie, Birds of Prey, Promising Young Women and Saltburn, just to name a few.
