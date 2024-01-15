Exclusive

Why Margot Robbie Feels "So Lucky" to Be Married to "Normie" Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie, who is married to her producing partner Tom Ackerley, shared rare insight into their romance at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14.

By Jess Cohen Jan 15, 2024 3:01 PMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024InterviewsExclusivesCouplesCelebritiesMargot Robbie
Watch: Margot Robbie Reveals Why Having a ‘Normie’ Husband is Best in Hollywood

For Margot Robbie, life really is fantastic.

The Barbie actress has been receiving accolades for her work both in front and behind the camera of the record-breaking film, which she produced alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley. Most recently, Barbie received a staggering 18 nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and was victorious in several categories at the Jan. 14 ceremony, including Best Comedy. 

And although Robbie and Ackerley, who tied the knot in Dec. 2016, often keep their relationship out of the public eye, they made an exception for an extra special date night at the Critics Choice Awards. In fact, Robbie—who previously swore off having relationships with actors—even praised her "normie" husband for his desire to stay out of the spotlight.

"I am so lucky," Robbie told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the red carpet. "He likes being behind the camera. He's not fazed by any of this stuff." (For more Critics Choice Awards interviews, watch E! News at 11 p.m.)

"He's just the best, it's so fun," she continued. "I love the word 'normie,' yes, like all my friends, everyone's like, 'That's cool what you do but it's more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.' And you're like, 'I know.'"

photos
Margot Robbie's Best Roles

Robbie first met Ackerley on the set of the 2014 film Suite Française, which she starred in alongside Michelle Williams and he worked behind the scenes as the movie's third assistant director. And although they formed a friendship at first, Robbie admitted to Vogue in May 2016 that she always had a crush on him.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Trending Stories

1

How the Bizarre Cult of Mother God Led to Amy Carlson Being Mummified

2

Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue

3
Update!

Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Complete Winners List

"I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him," she recalled. "And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before."

In 2014, Robbie and Ackerley, along with their close pals, launched LuckyChap Entertainment. Since then, their company has produced films like Barbie, Birds of Prey, Promising Young Women and Saltburn, just to name a few.

As the Barbie team continues to celebrate their successful run, keep reading to see more stars at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards…

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Christina Ricci

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Bella Ramsey

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Tom Hiddleston

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Maria Bello

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Justin Theroux

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Lily Gladstone

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Dan Levy

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sarah Snook

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Sandra Oh

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Bill Hader

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Mandy Moore

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Robert Downey Jr.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Meg Ryan

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jason Segel

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Brendan Fraser

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

America Ferrera

photos
View More Photos From Critics Choice Awards 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

How the Bizarre Cult of Mother God Led to Amy Carlson Being Mummified

2

Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue

3
Update!

Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Complete Winners List

4

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make Cute Exit Together After Chiefs' Win

5
Exclusive

Why Margot Robbie Feels "Lucky" to Be Married to "Normie" Tom Ackerley