Brenda Song Sends Suite Message to Macaulay Culkin's Brother Kieran Culkin After His Emmys Win

This milestone marks Kieran's first-ever Lead Actor Emmy win and nomination for his portrayal of the youngest Roy brother. He previously received nods in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category at the 2020 Emmys and 2022 Emmys.
"I gotta thank Jesse Armstrong for being a brilliant writer, showrunner and gentleman," Kieran said during his acceptance speech at the award show, which was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes. "Thank you for Succession, thank you for everything."
The 41-year-old went on to thank his mom Patricia Brentrup "for giving me life and my childhood, which was great," as well as his manager Emily Gerson Saines for sticking by his side.
Kieran concluded with a message to his "beautiful wife" Jazz Charton.
"Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids," he told his partner, who was seated in the audience. "Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf, I love you so many and so much."
"And Jazz, I want more," he said as both Jazz and the crowd laughed. "You said 'maybe,' if I win. I love you so much. Thank you."
To see the complete list of Emmy winners, keep reading...