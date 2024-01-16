Brenda Song Sends Suite Message to Macaulay Culkin's Brother Kieran Culkin After His Emmys Win

After Succession's Kieran Culkin won his first-ever Emmy on Jan. 15, his brother Macaulay Culkin's longtime love, Suite Life alum Brenda Song, gave him a shoutout on social media.

By Jess Cohen Jan 16, 2024 12:43 PMTags
TVRed CarpetCelebrity FamiliesAwards 2024EmmysBrenda SongMacaulay CulkinCelebrities
Watch: 2023 Emmys Recap: Must-See Moments & Emotional Wins!
Kieran Culkin isn't celebrating his Emmys win alone.
 
The Succession star, who portrayed the wickedly beloved Roman Roy on all four seasons of the HBO show, took home the award for Lead Actor In A Drama Series at the Jan. 15 ceremony, beating out Better Call Saul's Bob OdenkirkThe Old Man's Jeff BridgesThe Last of UsPedro Pascal, as well as Succession costars Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, for the honor. (See the complete list of winners here.)
 
After Kieran's name was announced, he received a shoutout from brother Macaulay Culkin's longtime love, actress Brenda Song, who wrote on her Instagram Story, "YAY KIERAN!!!!!!!"

This milestone marks Kieran's first-ever Lead Actor Emmy win and nomination for his portrayal of the youngest Roy brother. He previously received nods in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category at the 2020 Emmys and 2022 Emmys.

"I gotta thank Jesse Armstrong for being a brilliant writer, showrunner and gentleman," Kieran said during his acceptance speech at the award show, which was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes. "Thank you for Succession, thank you for everything."

photos
Macaulay Culkin's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony With Brenda Song and 2 Sons

The 41-year-old went on to thank his mom Patricia Brentrup "for giving me life and my childhood, which was great," as well as his manager Emily Gerson Saines for sticking by his side.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

How a Reality Star Stole the Spotlight As a Green Goblin at the Emmys

2

Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

3

Emmys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Kieran concluded with a message to his "beautiful wife" Jazz Charton.

"Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids," he told his partner, who was seated in the audience. "Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf, I love you so many and so much."

"And Jazz, I want more," he said as both Jazz and the crowd laughed. "You said 'maybe,' if I win. I love you so much. Thank you."

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

To see the complete list of Emmy winners, keep reading...

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Last of Us
WINNER: Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series 

Alan Ruck, Succession
Aleksander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
WINNER: The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series 

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series 

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series

WINNER: Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Suvivor
Top Chef
The Voice

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

How a Reality Star Stole the Spotlight As a Green Goblin at the Emmys

2

Emmy Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

3

Emmys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

4

Emmys 2023: Matthew Perry Honored With Special Song During In Memoriam

5

Brenda Song Sends Suite Message to Kieran Culkin After Emmys Win