Jessica Simpson Recreates Hilarious Chicken of the Sea Moment With Daughter Maxwell

Jessica Simpson knows how to get the last laugh.

The "Irresistible" singer once again opened that can of worms, er, tuna and referenced her iconic Chicken of The Sea confusion from Newlyweds—an early aughts reality show that starred the singer and her then-husband Nick Lachey—in a new ad for the tuna company.

The commercial, which features Jessica and her daughter Maxwell, 11, begins with the 43-year-old sitting on a couch—much like she was in the 2003 Newlyweds scene—when Maxwell asks: "Mom, what are you eating in that packet?"

"It's called Chicken of the Sea," Jessica says. "But it's not really chicken, it's tuna. So, don't get confused by it."

This prompts the tween—whose dad is Eric Johnson—to wonder who'd ever get confused by the brand's name.

"No one," Jessica quickly quips back, taking a long pause. "Not your mom."

The commercial hilariously ends with Jessica once more clarifying: "Yes, people. I know it's tuna."

It's been more than two decades since the "A Public Affair" singer's infamous mix-up while eating a bowl of tuna during Newlyweds.