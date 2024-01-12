Jessica Simpson Recreates Hilarious Chicken of the Sea Moment With Daughter Maxwell

Jessica Simpson knows how to get the last laugh.
The "Irresistible" singer once again opened that can of worms, er, tuna and referenced her iconic Chicken of The Sea confusion from Newlyweds—an early aughts reality show that starred the singer and her then-husband Nick Lachey—in a new ad for the tuna company.
The commercial, which features Jessica and her daughter Maxwell, 11, begins with the 43-year-old sitting on a couch—much like she was in the 2003 Newlyweds scene—when Maxwell asks: "Mom, what are you eating in that packet?"
"It's called Chicken of the Sea," Jessica says. "But it's not really chicken, it's tuna. So, don't get confused by it."
This prompts the tween—whose dad is Eric Johnson—to wonder who'd ever get confused by the brand's name.
"No one," Jessica quickly quips back, taking a long pause. "Not your mom."
The commercial hilariously ends with Jessica once more clarifying: "Yes, people. I know it's tuna."
It's been more than two decades since the "A Public Affair" singer's infamous mix-up while eating a bowl of tuna during Newlyweds.
"Is this chicken what I have, or is this fish?" Jessica asked Nick at the time. "I know it's tuna but it says Chicken—by the sea."
Unamused, the 98 Degrees singer replies: "You act like you've never had tuna before."
The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer—who split from Nick in 2005— has long been a good sport about the viral moment.
In fact, back in 2017, Jessica shared a screenshot of a TIME magazine article with the headline "Whole Foods Discovered Its Chicken Salad Actually Had Tuna," and captioned the photo: "It happens to the best of us @wholefoods."
And while the Employee of the Month actress—who also shares son Ace, 10, and daughter Birdie, 4, with Eric—has no problem digging up the past from time to time when it comes to this hilarious moment, she's continuously working on bettering herself every day, or "glowing up," with the help from Maxwell.
"I had to have her explain it to me the other day, because I thought it was literally putting highlighter on her cheeks," she said in an interview with Footwear News published Nov. 28. "She said, ‘Mom, no, it's your inner glow and how to glow up everything in your life.' Wow, that's a beautiful concept."
Read on for more beautiful moments from Jessica and her sweet family.