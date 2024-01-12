Jessica Simpson Recreates Hilarious Chicken of the Sea Moment With Daughter Maxwell

Jessica Simpson calls back to her iconic confusion between chicken and tuna from a 2003 episode of Newlyweds in a new commercial.

By Olivia Evans Jan 12, 2024 4:24 PMTags
Jessica SimpsonCelebrities
Watch: Jessica Simpson Celebrates Her Sobriety Journey

Jessica Simpson knows how to get the last laugh.

The "Irresistible" singer once again opened that can of worms, er, tuna and referenced her iconic Chicken of The Sea confusion from Newlyweds—an early aughts reality show that starred the singer and her then-husband Nick Lachey—in a new ad for the tuna company. 

The commercial, which features Jessica and her daughter Maxwell, 11, begins with the 43-year-old sitting on a couch—much like she was in the 2003 Newlyweds scene—when Maxwell asks: "Mom, what are you eating in that packet?"

"It's called Chicken of the Sea," Jessica says. "But it's not really chicken, it's tuna. So, don't get confused by it." 

This prompts the tween—whose dad is Eric Johnson—to wonder who'd ever get confused by the brand's name. 

"No one," Jessica quickly quips back, taking a long pause. "Not your mom."

The commercial hilariously ends with Jessica once more clarifying: "Yes, people. I know it's tuna." 

It's been more than two decades since the "A Public Affair" singer's infamous mix-up while eating a bowl of tuna during Newlyweds.

photos
Jessica Simpson's Street Style

"Is this chicken what I have, or is this fish?" Jessica asked Nick at the time. "I know it's tuna but it says Chicken—by the sea." 

Unamused, the 98 Degrees singer replies: "You act like you've never had tuna before." 

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer—who split from Nick in 2005— has long been a good sport about the viral moment.

In fact, back in 2017, Jessica shared a screenshot of a TIME magazine article with the headline "Whole Foods Discovered Its Chicken Salad Actually Had Tuna," and captioned the photo: "It happens to the best of us @wholefoods."

Jessica Simpson / Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Usher Proves There’s No Limit in New Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

2

2024 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

3

YouTubers Austin, Catherine McBroom Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage

And while the Employee of the Month actress—who also shares son Ace, 10, and daughter Birdie, 4, with Eric—has no problem digging up the past from time to time when it comes to this hilarious moment, she's continuously working on bettering herself every day, or "glowing up," with the help from Maxwell. 

"I had to have her explain it to me the other day, because I thought it was literally putting highlighter on her cheeks," she said in an interview with Footwear News published Nov. 28. "She said, ‘Mom, no, it's your inner glow and how to glow up everything in your life.' Wow, that's a beautiful concept."

Read on for more beautiful moments from Jessica and her sweet family. 

Instagram/Jessica Simpson

Birthday Dad

Jessica Simpson rang in husband Eric Johnson's 44th birthday with their kids—Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae—on Sept. 15, 2023.

Instagram/Jessica Simpson

Nothing But Love

"My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own," the fashion designer wrote in her birthday tribute to Eric. "We love youuuu."

Instagram
Valentine's Style

"Whole Lotta Love," Jessica wrote on Instagram as her daughter Birdie wore Claire's heart-shaped sunglasses on Valentine's Day. 

Instagram

Spring Break

The family of five enjoyed a fun-in-the-sun getaway—and shared the pics to prove it!—in April 2022.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson

Easter Bunch

Jessica posted this selfie of herself with Eric and their kids on Easter Sunday 2021.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Birthday, Birdie

The family celebrates Birdie Mae's second birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson

Birdie Is 2!

Jessica and Eric appear with Birdie Mae at her second birthday party.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Fans can certainly see a resemblance between these two.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

These ladies had a blast during the family's trip to Hawaii in 2019.

Johnson's Kiddos

"Besties for life," Jessica Simpson captioned this sweet snap of her oldest kids, Maxwell and Ace.

Sibling Screams

Summer calls for screaming with your baby sister, duh!

Birthday Bunch

On her seventh birthday, Maxwell ate cake for breakfast and the whole family joined in.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Easter

The family was decked out in their Sunday best for Easter 2019.

School Sibs

Private school uniforms never looked so cute!

Birdie's Nest

Jessica celebrated her future-daughter Birdie's baby shower in style with all the ladies in her life in January 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Merry Christmas

"Church ready  #THEJOHNSONS," the singer wrote on her Instagram. 

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Parrotdise

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer knows how to throw a good birthday party. On June 30, she posted a family pic from Ace's fifth birthday to Instagram writing, "Baseball and Parrots- a five-year-old's dream come true! #ACEKNUTE #5 #Parrotdise #GreenSox."

Minnie Mouse Moms

I May 2018, the Simpson ladies took their daughters to Disneyland and it was filled with "Minnie" memories.

Let it Go!

While in New York, the family of four went to see Frozen on Broadway and they were all smiles.

The Greatest Showgirl

For Maxwell's sixth birthday the family had a Greatest Showman themed bash and it looked amazing.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The floral four smile for an Easter family portrait in color-coordinated pink suits and dresses. The singer and her little girl look absolutely adorable in their matching prints!

Instagram
Lucky Duo

Jess's two cuties look festive in green and gold as they smile for an adorable St. Patrick's Day pic.

Country Halloween

No family does Halloween better than the Simpson-Johnson fam.

Instagram
Totally Tropical

The tropical crew huddle together in a photo from Ace's Moana-themed fourth birthday party, complete with two actors playing Moana and Maui from the popular film in July 2017.

Maxwell's Mermaids

Mermaid magic was the theme of Maxwell's fifth birthday...can you tell?

Instagram
Fabulous Photoshoot

The fashion mogul goes behind-the-scenes to sneak a snap of her kids looking picture-perfect for their school photos. 

Halloween Crew

Sandy and Danny had a lot to handle with their parrot and octopus kids on Halloween in 2016.

Instagram
Excited Explorers

Jess blows a kiss to the camera as her little explorers pose with their mouths wide open during a family getaway. We can't get enough of these travel buddies!

Instagram
Adorable Aviators

The two mini-Simpsons cheese at the foot of an airplane with their Toy Story Woody doll. Mama Simpson posted a pic of the duo to Instagram writing, "Up Up and Away #maxidrew #aceknute."

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The sibling lookalikes show off their pearly smiles as they hold each other in a tight hug. Jess shared the sibling love on Instagram, writing, "Brown-eyed man and blue-eyed lady #aceknute #maxidrew #siblinglove."

photos
View More Photos From Jessica Simpson's Family Album

Trending Stories

1

Usher Proves There’s No Limit in New Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

2

2024 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

3

Amy Schumer Unveils Topless Selfie With “40 Extra Lbs”

4

Jo Koy Doubles Down on "Intent" Behind Taylor Swift Golden Globes Joke

5

YouTubers Austin, Catherine McBroom Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage