Exclusive

Emmys 2023: How Elvis Helped Prepare Riley Keough for Daisy Jones

Riley Keough, who is nominated for her first-ever Emmy for her role in Daisy Jones & the Six, revealed to E! News how growing up as Elvis’ grandfather readied her to play a musician.

By Jess Cohen, Hayley Santaflorentina Jan 16, 2024 12:07 AMTags
Watch: Riley Keough Admits What She Learned From Grandfather Elvis About Becoming Famous

Welcome to the Emmys, Daisy Jones Riley Keough!

The actress, who is nominated for her work as the titular character in Daisy Jones & the Six, turned heads on the Jan. 15 red carpet in a stunnign Chanel gown. 

Before heading inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Riley stopped to chat with E! News about her milestone night, which comes just days after the anniversary of her mom Lisa Marie Presley's death.

"It's my first nomination and my first time," she told Laverne Cox during Live From E!: Emmys of being at the award show, adding of her outfit, "This is a beautiful Chanel dress that I'm very lucky to be wearing."

But growing up as the granddaughter late music icon Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley, who was also in attendance at the Emmys, Riley has been primed for what it means to live a life in the spotlight—something which was exemplified in her role as Daisy.

"I think I had an understanding of it, probably more so than your average person," she told Laverne of both her relationship to fame and preparing to play a singer in the Prime Video show, "But my whole family were musicians, so it's a world I was very familiar with, I just had never tried myself to pursue music. It was such an incredible experience because it's not often you get to learn an entire new skill set like as an adult."

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

The 34-year-old previously spoke to E! News in July after receiving her Emmy nomination.

"I'm surprised, I'm feeling really grateful," she said at the time, "and just blessed and honored."

Riley is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie alongside Fleishman Is In Trouble's Lizzy CaplanGeorge & Tammy's Jessica ChastainSwarm's Dominique Fishback, Tiny Beautiful Things' Kathryn Hahn and Beef's Ali Wong.

Daisy Jones & The Six received a total of nine Emmy nominations, including one for Riley's pal and costar, Camila Morrone

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

"I'm just proud of everyone who's nominated," Riley told E! News. "The department heads worked so hard on this show and everyone put in a lot of time, so it's very nice. I'm proud of everyone who got a nomination and got recognized."

In addition to Camila and Riley, the cast also included that latter star's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, who made an intimate cameo in the Amazon Prime series.

"In my eyes he's the real Emmy winner," she joked. "It's super special, it's not every day you get to work with your husband."

Riley, who shares daughter Tupelo, 17 months, with Ben, added, "It was a very fun experience."

To see Riley and more stars at the Emmys—which was postponed last year due to the Hollywood strikes—keep reading...

