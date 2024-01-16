Emmys 2023: How Elvis Helped Prepare Riley Keough for Daisy Jones

Watch : Riley Keough Admits What She Learned From Grandfather Elvis About Becoming Famous

Welcome to the Emmys, Daisy Jones Riley Keough!

The actress, who is nominated for her work as the titular character in Daisy Jones & the Six, turned heads on the Jan. 15 red carpet in a stunnign Chanel gown.

Before heading inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Riley stopped to chat with E! News about her milestone night, which comes just days after the anniversary of her mom Lisa Marie Presley's death.

"It's my first nomination and my first time," she told Laverne Cox during Live From E!: Emmys of being at the award show, adding of her outfit, "This is a beautiful Chanel dress that I'm very lucky to be wearing."

But growing up as the granddaughter late music icon Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley, who was also in attendance at the Emmys, Riley has been primed for what it means to live a life in the spotlight—something which was exemplified in her role as Daisy.

"I think I had an understanding of it, probably more so than your average person," she told Laverne of both her relationship to fame and preparing to play a singer in the Prime Video show, "But my whole family were musicians, so it's a world I was very familiar with, I just had never tried myself to pursue music. It was such an incredible experience because it's not often you get to learn an entire new skill set like as an adult."