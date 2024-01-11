Michael Strahan's 19-Year-Old Daughter Isabella Details Battle With Brain Cancer

Watch : Why Michael Strahan is MIA From 'Good Morning America'

Isabella Strahan is opening up about a heartbreaking medical diagnosis.

Michael Strahan's 19-year-old daughter shared she has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor found in children.

"I didn't notice anything was off till probably like Oct. 1," she told ABC News' Robin Roberts in an interview alongside her dad Jan 11. "That's when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn't walk straight."

Though Isabella assumed she had vertigo, later that month her health took an even more unexpected turn.

"I was throwing up blood," Isabella recalled of one afternoon. "I was like, 'Hm, this probably isn't good.' So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family."

And after her symptoms continued, her dad Michael insisted they look into her health further.

"That was when we decided, 'You need to really go get a thorough checkup,'" the Good Morning America host shared. "And thank goodness for the doctor. I feel like this doctor saved her life because she was thorough enough to say, 'Let's do the full checkup.'"