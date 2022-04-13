Michael Strahan Cheers on Daughter Isabella During Her Runway Modeling Debut

There is a new star in the Strahan family.
Michael Strahan's 17-year-old daughter Isabella made her runway debut at the recent Sherri Hill fashion show in New York City, where the Good Morning America host was there to cheer her on.
"Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!!," Michael wrote on Instagram on April 11. "As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face!"
Along with his sweet message, Michael shared a behind-the-scenes video from Isabella's big day which included clips of the teen getting her makeup done and some of her fashionable runway looks including a black velvet evening gown with extravagant ruffles and a white bridal gown featuring crystal shoulder details and a dramatic feathered train. The athlete also shared some photos of the daddy-daughter duo together at the show.
Michael, 50, shares twin daughters Isabella and Sophia with ex Jean Muggli. He is also dad to daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr. with ex Wanda Hutchins.
As proud as he is, having a gorgeous daughter like Isabella can prove to have its challenges. The former NFL star has admitted he can be protective as his girls grow up.
"When you have a son, you're like, ‘How are you doing? You have a girlfriend? Are there cute girls? How's your dating life? " Michael told People in 2017. "When [you have] a daughter, you're like, ‘Boys are bad. Stay away. No dating until you're 80 years old.'"
He continued, "It's a totally different mentality. It just seems much more protective over the daughter than the son."
While he may be protective, Michael is totally supportive of his children's dreams and hopes his own career inspires them.
"They're the reason I wake up and work so hard," he told the outlet. "I'm not working hard to pay for things; I work hard to be an example."
But above inheriting his drive, ambition and work ethic, he hopes his kids find happiness.
"You are meant to be happy, and to do something that inspires you and drives you," he explained. "I hope all my kids find something that they wake up excited to do, and with the mindset of being the best. If I can get that, that's the best."