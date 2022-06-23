Why Michael Strahan Encourages His Daughters to Make Mistakes In Life and Dating

Michael Strahan is not a regular dad, he's a cool dad.
Especially when it comes to his 17-year-old daughters Isabella and Sophia and their dating lives. "I am cool," the Good Morning America host exclusively told E! News while promoting his show The $100,000 Pyramid. "Just be respectful, young man. Just be respectful. I was your age once."
Not that he ever shies away from telling his daughters (who he shares with in with ex Jean Muggli) his true thoughts. "I will be honest and say, 'I don't like him. Get him out of here. He's wasting your time,'" Strahan, who has two other kids from separate relationships, shared.
With his kids, Strahan utilizes the same attitude his parents did with him. "It's your life," he said. "You make your mistakes and you figure it out from there. And if you need me, I'm here."
Indeed, physically and emotionally. "I always tell my kids that your heart lives outside of your body when you have kids," the NFL Hall of Famer continued. "And everywhere they are is where I am, because they are my heart."
He added, "And so it's a worthwhile transition, but it can be a little tough to let go of your kids, especially when you love them much as I love mine."
The other loves of his life? His show The $100,000 Pyramid, which returns for season six this summer.
"We've had great people on this season," he told E!. "Jason Alexander and Wayne Knight from Seinfeld reunited on the show. Russell Peters and Lindsey Vonn played against each other. Some of my favorites, RuPaul and Carson Kressley played against each other."
Whoever shows up on set, he knows he's in for some fun—as are all the contestants. "We've had a great collection of celebrities who come on to help these contestants win a lot of money and a life-changing money at times," he said. "Some of them aren't as good as I think they're going to be. And others blow me out of the water."
The $100,000 Pyramid season six premieres July 10 on ABC.
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley