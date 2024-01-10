Full House Cast Honors Bob Saget on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

Full House stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber paid tribute to Bob Saget, who passed away in January 2022.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 10, 2024 1:41 PMTags
AnniversariesCelebritiesFull HouseBob Saget
Watch: Bob Saget REMEMBERED by Full House Co-Stars 1 Year After His Death

The Full House family is honoring the late Bob Saget on the anniversary of his death.

Two years after the actor—who played Danny Tanner on the '80s-to-'90s sitcom and on the later spinoff Fuller Housepassed away, his costars shared their memories of him and reflected on grief. 

"It almost gets weirder as time goes on because I'm like, ‘Wow, it's been a long time since I've heard from Bob.' And I'm like, 'Oh,'" Andrea Barber, who portrayed Tanner neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, said in a clip shared to Instagram Jan. 9. that showed the cast on a video call. "It's so weird to have gone two years without getting a crazy long text from him or a neurotic phone call. It's so weird that it's been two years." 

Jodie Sweetin—wearing a sweatshirt with Bob's name across the front—agreed. 

"I can't tell you how many times I will be somewhere just out in L.A. or something and I see out of the corner of my eye someone that like, in my peripheral, looks like Bob," the actress, who played Bob's TV daughter Stephanie Tanner, added. "It has stopped me more than once."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

Bob was found dead in a Florida hotel room in January 2022. He was 65 years old. A medical examiner's report obtained by E! News determined he'd died of head trauma. As his family explained, authorities said Bob "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." They added that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

ABC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Make Their Red Carpet Debut

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Actually Told Taylor Swift at the Globes

Likening grief to getting repeatedly poked by a stick, John Stamos acknowledged the pain "never goes away."

"It's just there, and you get used to it," the Uncle Jesse star explained. "But like, I don't want to get used to it. I think I still want to be hurting from it. But he doesn't want us to be that way, right?"

And Candace Cameron Bure expressed how she's felt like she's received signs from Bob by continuing to see the same type of birds she'd spotted on the day he passed.

"The birds just reminded me of him in spirit saying, 'I'm here and I love you,'" the actress, who played his TV daughter DJ Tanner, shared. "And it was just like, 'OK, I see you, Bob.'"

Recalling some of their happy times with Bob, John looked back at footage of Bob at Candace's wedding and Dave Coulier remembered how Bob used to call him "to sing a song in falsetto." 

"Look what Bob gave us," the actor—who portrayed Danny's best friend Joey Gladstone—noted. "He gave us this. He gave us this moment right here. Always keep that person alive somehow, and that's what we're doing. And I think through grief, that's a really important thing to remember is to keep them alive just by talking about them, and celebrating them and remembering them in a way that they would want you to."

JC Olivera/WireImage

Danny Tanner was one of many parts Bob played in his career. To look back at his other roles, keep reading.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Full House

From 1987 to 1995, Saget starred on Full House. He played Danny Tanner, a widowed father who has his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) move in to help him raise his three daughters: D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle Tanner (Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen).

After the news broke, Stamos took to Twitter to mourn Saget's death. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," he wrote. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
America’s Funniest Home Videos

Saget also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. "We are saddened to hear about the passing of the great @bobsaget," the show's official Twitter account wrote in a tribute. "Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time."

ZUMA Press/ZUMAPRESS.com
Raising Dad

Danny Tanner wasn't the only fatherly role Saget played. From 2001 to 2002, Saget portrayed Matt Stewart, a widowed dad who raises his daughters Sarah (Kat Dennings) and Emily (Brie Larson) with some assistance from his father (Jerry Adler) and is also a teacher at Sarah's high school.

"I'm speechless," Dennings wrote on Instagram. "Bob Saget was the best. So kind. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful. He talked about his kids constantly. Rest In Peace."

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock
How I Met Your Mother

From 2005 to 2014, Saget served as the narrator on How I Met Your Mother and provided the voice of Josh Radnor's character Ted Mosby in the future.   

During a 2014 interview with Larry King, Saget said "it was a beautiful thing to have been involved in it" and recalled being offered the role while he was working on a play in New York.

"I did it immediately because I read it and it was a love letter. It was a relationship show," he said. "And it's been an amazing thing that I forget, people say, 'I love your show.' I say, 'Well, it's their show 'cause they're the most talented actors that made this happen.'" 

HBO
Entourage

While he wasn't a regular member of the cast, Saget did make a few cameos on Entourage, including in 2005, 2009 and 2010 episodes and the 2015 movie. He also made brief appearances on other shows, including a 2018 episode of Shameless.

ABC
Surviving Suburbia

Saget played Steve Patterson on the 2009 sitcom Surviving Suburbia. The show followed the lives of Steve, his wife Anne (Cynthia Stevenson) and their children Henry (Jared Kusnitz) and Courtney (Genevieve Hannelius) and their dynamic with their neighbors.

Amazon
Bob Saget: That's What I'm Talkin' About

Over the years, Saget starred in a number of stand-up specials, including Bob Saget: Zero to Sixty (2017) and Bob Saget: That Ain't Right (2007). His 2013 special, Bob Saget: That's What I'm Talkin' About, was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Comedy Album category.

Michael Yarish / Netflix
Fuller House

In 2016, Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner on the spinoff series Fuller House. The show followed D.J., now an adult and recent widow, as she raises her three sons with her sister Stephanie and BFF Kimmy (Andrea Barber). The show ended in 2020.

"I don't know what to say," Bure tweeted. "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

See John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Make Their Red Carpet Debut

2

Robert De Niro Thought He Won Golden Globe Over Robert Downey Jr.

3

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Actually Told Taylor Swift at the Globes

4

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reveal NSFW Details About Their Sex Life

5

Shanna Moakler Accuses Ex Travis Barker of "Parenting Alienation"