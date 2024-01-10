Full House Cast Honors Bob Saget on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

Watch : Bob Saget REMEMBERED by Full House Co-Stars 1 Year After His Death

The Full House family is honoring the late Bob Saget on the anniversary of his death.

Two years after the actor—who played Danny Tanner on the '80s-to-'90s sitcom and on the later spinoff Fuller House—passed away, his costars shared their memories of him and reflected on grief.

"It almost gets weirder as time goes on because I'm like, ‘Wow, it's been a long time since I've heard from Bob.' And I'm like, 'Oh,'" Andrea Barber, who portrayed Tanner neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, said in a clip shared to Instagram Jan. 9. that showed the cast on a video call. "It's so weird to have gone two years without getting a crazy long text from him or a neurotic phone call. It's so weird that it's been two years."

Jodie Sweetin—wearing a sweatshirt with Bob's name across the front—agreed.

"I can't tell you how many times I will be somewhere just out in L.A. or something and I see out of the corner of my eye someone that like, in my peripheral, looks like Bob," the actress, who played Bob's TV daughter Stephanie Tanner, added. "It has stopped me more than once."