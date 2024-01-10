Full House Cast Honors Bob Saget on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

The Full House family is honoring the late Bob Saget on the anniversary of his death.
Two years after the actor—who played Danny Tanner on the '80s-to-'90s sitcom and on the later spinoff Fuller House—passed away, his costars shared their memories of him and reflected on grief.
"It almost gets weirder as time goes on because I'm like, ‘Wow, it's been a long time since I've heard from Bob.' And I'm like, 'Oh,'" Andrea Barber, who portrayed Tanner neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, said in a clip shared to Instagram Jan. 9. that showed the cast on a video call. "It's so weird to have gone two years without getting a crazy long text from him or a neurotic phone call. It's so weird that it's been two years."
Jodie Sweetin—wearing a sweatshirt with Bob's name across the front—agreed.
"I can't tell you how many times I will be somewhere just out in L.A. or something and I see out of the corner of my eye someone that like, in my peripheral, looks like Bob," the actress, who played Bob's TV daughter Stephanie Tanner, added. "It has stopped me more than once."
Bob was found dead in a Florida hotel room in January 2022. He was 65 years old. A medical examiner's report obtained by E! News determined he'd died of head trauma. As his family explained, authorities said Bob "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." They added that no drugs or alcohol were involved.
Likening grief to getting repeatedly poked by a stick, John Stamos acknowledged the pain "never goes away."
"It's just there, and you get used to it," the Uncle Jesse star explained. "But like, I don't want to get used to it. I think I still want to be hurting from it. But he doesn't want us to be that way, right?"
And Candace Cameron Bure expressed how she's felt like she's received signs from Bob by continuing to see the same type of birds she'd spotted on the day he passed.
"The birds just reminded me of him in spirit saying, 'I'm here and I love you,'" the actress, who played his TV daughter DJ Tanner, shared. "And it was just like, 'OK, I see you, Bob.'"
Recalling some of their happy times with Bob, John looked back at footage of Bob at Candace's wedding and Dave Coulier remembered how Bob used to call him "to sing a song in falsetto."
"Look what Bob gave us," the actor—who portrayed Danny's best friend Joey Gladstone—noted. "He gave us this. He gave us this moment right here. Always keep that person alive somehow, and that's what we're doing. And I think through grief, that's a really important thing to remember is to keep them alive just by talking about them, and celebrating them and remembering them in a way that they would want you to."
