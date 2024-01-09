Let Kate Hudson's Advice Help You Not Lose Motivation for Your Health Goals in 10 Days

Watch : Kate Hudson Reveals How Mom Goldie Hawn Inspires Her Career

Kate Hudson doesn't want you to treat your health goals like a neglected love fern.

Because while she's starred in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, the actress—and her personal fitness trainer Brian Nguyen—want you to be able to stick to your intentions for a lot longer.

"Food, nutrition, active lifestyle is something I'm super passionate about," Kate exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with MyFitnessPal and its Small Steps, Big Wins Plan, which launched Jan. 8. "I've actually chosen that as sort of the thing that I focus in on—whether it's philanthropically with the World Food Program or my own personal businesses—and how do I use the platform that I've created in the arts to share ways for people to get healthier and be successful in themselves?"

This includes, she says, taking steps beyond the initial New Year's resolution. Feeling motivated? Frost yourself in her and Brian's best tips for staying on top of your health goals.