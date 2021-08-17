Kate Hudson Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo With Son Ryder on Bride Wars Set

Watch : Kate Hudson in 1997 - E! Looks Back

It's not Mother's Day—or Throwback Thursday—but that didn't stop Kate Hudson from sharing an adorable retro shot of her oldest kiddo.

If you can't believe it's been more than a decade since Bride Wars arrived in theaters and swiftly became one of our favorite rom-coms, this throwback post will definitely have you wondering, "Where has the time gone!?"

The actress—who starred as the Liv to Anne Hathaway's Emma—posted a behind-the-scenes snap from the movie that fans just need to see. In the picture, Hudson is wearing her character's Vera Wang wedding gown as her firstborn son, Ryder Robinson, now 17, sits at her feet, amid layers of tulle. At the time, the youngster, whose dad is Hudson's ex-husband Chris Robinson, was likely around 4 years old. The Oscar nominee, 42, is also mom to son Bingham Bellamy, 10, and daughter Rani Fujikawa, 2.

"Always my baby," she captioned the adorable photo. "@mr.ryderrobinson #bridewars #bts."