Raise a Glass to Billie Eilish, Emma Stone and More Stars at 2024 Golden Globes After-Parties

After the 2024 Golden Globes honored shows like The Bear, Beef and Succession and films like Poor Things and Oppenheimer, stars celebrated at the after-parties.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 08, 2024 12:52 PMTags
Last night, the 2024 Golden Globes took center stage.

Jo Koy hosted the 81st annual award show live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 7. And as stars gathered to celebrate achievements in film and television, fans got to see a parade of red carpet fashion (see every look here), several sweet celebrity date nights and many heartfelt speeches

In terms of movies' big winners, Poor Things was named Best Picture in the Musical/Comedy category—with Emma Stone also picking up an award for her lead role—and Oppenheimer took the title in the Drama group, with Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. being recognized for their performances and Christopher Nolan securing the statue for directing.

As for the leaders among the television nominees, The Bear won Best Musical/Comedy Series with Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri receiving acting accolades. Meanwhile, Succession was deemed Best Drama Series, with Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen all getting the gold as well. Beef also swept its categories. Not only did it win Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture but Ali Wong and Steven Yeun were honored for their performances, too (see the full list of winners here).

photos
But the fun didn't end after the final award was handed out. Many celebrities kept the good times rolling by attending after-parties.

To see photos from some of the top soirées, keep reading.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Andrew Scott, Billie Eilish & Colman Domingo at Netflix's Golden Globes After-Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Bill Hader & Ali Wong at Netflix's Golden Globes After-Party

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Charles Melton, Natalie Portman & Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi at Netflix's Golden Globes After-Party

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Jared Leto at Netflix's Golden Globes After-Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Trevor Noah & Natasha Lyonne at Netflix's Golden Globes After-Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Bradley Cooper & Ted Sarandos at Netflix's Golden Globes After-Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Jo Koy & Lenny Kravitz at Netflix's Golden Globe After-Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki & Julianne Moore at Netflix's Golden Globes After-Party

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys at Netflix's Golden Globe After-Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Barry Keoghan & Charles Melton at Netflix's Golden Globes After-Party

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Kate Beckinsale at Netflix's Golden Globes After-Party

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Flavor Flav & Billie Eilish at the Billboard Golden Globes After-Party

Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri at the Billboard Golden Globes After-Party

Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

Kieran Culkin at the Billboard Golden Globes After-Party

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis & Brendan Hunt at the Billboard Golden Globes After-Party

Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe & Yorgos Lanthimos at the Billboard Golden Globes After-Party

Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

Billie Eilish & Lily Gladstone at the Billboard Golden Globes After-Party

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Helen Mirren & Annette Bening at the Billboard Golden Globes After-Party 

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo & Sunrise Coigney at the Billboard Golden Globes After-Party

Earl Gibson III/Billboard via Getty Images

Jason Ralph & Rachel Brosnahan at the Billboard Golden Globes After-Party

