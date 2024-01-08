Raise a Glass to Billie Eilish, Emma Stone and More Stars at 2024 Golden Globes After-Parties

Watch : 2024 Golden Globes Recap: Viral Memes & Must-See Moments!

Last night, the 2024 Golden Globes took center stage.

Jo Koy hosted the 81st annual award show live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 7. And as stars gathered to celebrate achievements in film and television, fans got to see a parade of red carpet fashion (see every look here), several sweet celebrity date nights and many heartfelt speeches.

In terms of movies' big winners, Poor Things was named Best Picture in the Musical/Comedy category—with Emma Stone also picking up an award for her lead role—and Oppenheimer took the title in the Drama group, with Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. being recognized for their performances and Christopher Nolan securing the statue for directing.

As for the leaders among the television nominees, The Bear won Best Musical/Comedy Series with Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri receiving acting accolades. Meanwhile, Succession was deemed Best Drama Series, with Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen all getting the gold as well. Beef also swept its categories. Not only did it win Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture but Ali Wong and Steven Yeun were honored for their performances, too (see the full list of winners here).