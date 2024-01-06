The 2004 Golden Globes Will Give You A Rush Of Nostalgia

Watch : Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Something's Gotta Give this Golden Globes ceremony the attention it deserves.

While the 2024 Golden Globes will finally be here on Jan. 7, we can't help but look back on the epic fashion—and winning—moments from the 2004 show.

Because 20 years ago, the Golden Globes was the year of Jennifer—especially on the red carpet looks. Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner all wowed in stunning shades of white, gold and black.

But they weren't the only three to earn some much-deserved attention.

Sex and The City's Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall were joined by Tom Cruise for a photo op plus Diane Keaton and Jessica Lange had a red carpet quick catch up.

Then there was the show itself.

Sofia Coppola nabbed the Best Screenplay trophy for Lost in Translation while Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King took home the coveted Best Motion Picture – Drama award.