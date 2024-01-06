The 2004 Golden Globes Will Give You A Rush Of Nostalgia

At the Golden Globes 20 years ago, there was a Sex And the City red carpet moment featuring Tom Cruise and Jennifer Garner won best dressed.

Something's Gotta Give this Golden Globes ceremony the attention it deserves. 

While the 2024 Golden Globes will finally be here on Jan. 7, we can't help but look back on the epic fashion—and winning—moments from the 2004 show.

Because 20 years ago, the Golden Globes was the year of Jennifer—especially on the red carpet looks. Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner all wowed in stunning shades of white, gold and black.

But they weren't the only three to earn some much-deserved attention.

Sex and The City's Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall were joined by Tom Cruise for a photo op plus Diane Keaton and Jessica Lange had a red carpet quick catch up.

Then there was the show itself. 

Sofia Coppola nabbed the Best Screenplay trophy for Lost in Translation while Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King took home the coveted Best Motion Picture – Drama award.

Best Golden Globes Looks Ever

Not to mention, Charlize Theron solidified her spot in Hollywood when she won Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama for her performance in Monster. (She beat out Jamie Lee Curtis, Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane and Helen Mirren.) 

Plus, Bill Murray, Renée Zellweger and Sean Penn walked away as big winners.

Want even more details? Read on for all the highlights from the 2004 ceremony.

Meryl Streep and Al Pacino 

Friends who win together, stay together. Meryl Streep and Al Pacino both took home awards for their performances in Angels in America

Meryl Streep 

Throughout her career, Meryl has won eight Golden Globes, and recieved over 30 nominations.

Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola 

Best Screenplay winner Sofia Coppola shared a moment with Nicolas Cage, who is nominated for a 2024 Golden Globe for Dream Scenario.

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger felt like a winner after nabbing hte trophy for Best Actress in a Supporting Role Motion Picture-Drama.

Scarlett Johansson 

Scarlett Johansson was up for two awards at the 2004 Golden Globes ceremony—proving she's always had the range. She was nominated for her performances in Lost in Translation and The Girl with a Pearl Earring, but didn't take any home. 

Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson 

However, she did take home this sweet moment with pal Anne Hathaway.

Jennifer Garner 

Jennifer Garner—who was going through a divorce with ex-husband Scott Foley at the time—was nominated for her performance in Alias. The award ended up going to Frances Conroy for Six Feet Under

Nicole Kidman 

Nicole Kidman ultimately lost the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-drama trophy to Charlize Theron.

Danny Devito

Danny Devito's 2003 performance in Big Fish did not earn him a Golden Globes nomination, but he did present an award at the ceremony. 

Jamie Lee Curtis and Annie Guest 

Jamie Lee Curtis—who was nominated for in Freaky Friday—brought her daughter Annie Guest, now 34, to the 2004 Golden Globes ceremony. The pair walked the red carpet together again in 2016. 

Jude Law

Early aughts hearthrob Jude Law—who was 31 at the time—was nominated for his performance in Cold Mountain

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis 

And Just Like That...these Sex and The City castmates posed as a united front on the red carpet.

Kim Cattrall and Tom Cruise

Kim Cattrall later posed with her Sex and The City castmates...and Tom Cruise, who was nominated for his performance in The Last Samurai

Bill Nighy 

Although Bill Nighy didn't feel a nomination in his fingers for his performance in 2003's Love Actually, he recieved his first Globe at the 2007 ceremony for his performance in the limited series Gideon's Daughter.

Charlize Theron and Jack Nicholson 

Charlize Theron recieved her first nomination and win for her performance in Monster. And while Jack Nicholson recieved a nomination for Something's Gotta Give, he did not take home any hardware.

Jennifer Lopez 

Though Jennifer Lopez attended the 2004 ceremony solo, she tied the knot with singer Marc Anthony later that year.

Brittany Murphy and Mark Ruffalo 

Neither Brittany Murphy, who starred in 2003's Uptown Girls, nor View From the Top's Mark Ruffalo earned nominations at the 2004 ceremony, but they made a great pair of presenters. 

Bernie Mac and Rhonda McCullough

Bernie Mac recieved two nominations for The Bernie Mac Show from 2003 and 2004, but he was never awarded a trophy.

Joan Rivers 

While the late Fashion Police host is best known for critiquing red carpet looks, Joan Rivers made time to show everyone how it's done at the 2004 show.

Jack Black and Laura Kightlinger

Jack Black brought along then-girlfriend Laura Kightlinger to the 2004 Golden Globes. Two years later, the actor—who was nominated for Best Actor in A Motion Picture-Comedy or Musical for School of Rock—married now-wife Tanya Haden

Queen Latifah 

Queen Latifah looked like a, well, true queen while presenting on stage.

Jennifer Aniston

Though she won Best Actress in 2003 for her performance in Friends, Jennifer Aniston received no nods at the 2004 Golden Globes. Her costar Matt LeBlanc, however, was up in the Best Actor category, but ultimaetly lost to The Office's Ricky Gervais

Diane Keaton and Jessica Lange

Diane Keaton—who walked away with a Best Actress win for Something's Gotta Give—shared a red carpet heart-to-heart with Normal actress Jessica Lange

Bill Murray and late ex-wife Jennifer Butler 

Bill Murray took home the Best Performance by an Actor in A Motion Picture-Comedy or Musical for his performance in Lost In Translation

Barrie Osborne, Dominic Monaghan, John Rhys-Davies, Peter Jackson and Elijah Wood

The cast of the Lord of The Rings posed with producer Barrie Osborne and director Peter Jackson after Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King won for Best Motion Picture-Drama. 

Ricky Gervais, Martin Freeman, Lucy Davis, Ash Atalla and Stephen Merchant

The Office (U.K.) cast walked away with two awards. Ricky Gervais took home Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, and the show itself won Best Television Series.

