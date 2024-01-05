Jesse Palmer Rushes Home From Golden Wedding as Wife Emely Fardo Prepares to Give Birth

After Jesse Palmer watched Gerry Turner marry Theresa Nist on The Golden Wedding, the host rushed to be with his wife Emely and noted they're expecting the birth of their baby "at any moment."

Jesse Palmer's RSVP for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's nuptials was initially pending.

And while the host was able to attend The Golden Wedding, he noted he wouldn't be able to stay long as his wife Emely Fardo was at home getting ready for the birth of their baby.

"Now on a personal note, I actually wasn't sure that I was going to make it here tonight," Jesse explained during the live televised ceremony on Jan. 4. "And that's because my beautiful wife Emely is at home right now and we're expecting the birth of our very first child at any moment. Seriously, it could happen tonight."

The former football player then sent a message to the model and reassured her that his cohosts for the evening—The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson and The Golden Bachelor's Kathy Swarts—were there to step in if he needed to make an early exit.

"So Emely, I know you're at home watching. I love you so much. I miss you," Jesse continued. "Please call me if you feel anything. I will leave here immediately, and I'll leave everything in the capable hands of my friends who I've enlisted to help me out here tonight."

Ultimately, he was able to stay for the full two-hour broadcast. But as soon as it was over, Jesse—who first announced Emely's pregnancy in August—rushed back to be by her side.

"I'm Jesse Palmer, and I gotta get out of here because I'm about to a dad," he said before signing off. "Emely, I love you. I'm coming home right now. Good night, Bachelor Nation."

Jesse Palmer/Instagram

The night was certainly one to remember. Fans watched Gerry and Theresa—who got engaged on the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor—exchange vows in an emotional ceremony and learned more about their journey to the altar. 

And speaking of weddings, Bachelor in Paradise's Brayden Bowers will be getting ready for one of his own. He proposed to The Bachelor's Christina Mandrell at the wedding, with Jesse noting Brayden had asked for Theresa and Gerry's blessing beforehand. 

To see more Bachelor Nation stars who were at the event, keep reading.   

