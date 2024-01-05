Jesse Palmer Rushes Home From Golden Wedding as Wife Emely Fardo Prepares to Give Birth

Watch : The Golden Wedding: All the MUST-SEE Moments!

Jesse Palmer's RSVP for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's nuptials was initially pending.

And while the host was able to attend The Golden Wedding, he noted he wouldn't be able to stay long as his wife Emely Fardo was at home getting ready for the birth of their baby.

"Now on a personal note, I actually wasn't sure that I was going to make it here tonight," Jesse explained during the live televised ceremony on Jan. 4. "And that's because my beautiful wife Emely is at home right now and we're expecting the birth of our very first child at any moment. Seriously, it could happen tonight."

The former football player then sent a message to the model and reassured her that his cohosts for the evening—The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson and The Golden Bachelor's Kathy Swarts—were there to step in if he needed to make an early exit.

"So Emely, I know you're at home watching. I love you so much. I miss you," Jesse continued. "Please call me if you feel anything. I will leave here immediately, and I'll leave everything in the capable hands of my friends who I've enlisted to help me out here tonight."