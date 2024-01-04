Casey Anthony's Dad Answers Questions About Caylee's Death During On-Camera Lie Detector Test

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

Casey Anthony's father emotionally confronts questions about the death of his late granddaughter Caylee Anthony in a new TV special.

More than a decade after Casey was found not guilty of killing her 2-year-old daughter in a highly publicized trial, her parents Cindy Anthony and George Anthony sat down in front of cameras to take a polygraph. During Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test, an upcoming A&E and Lifetime special, the couple and responded to questions related to allegations Casey's defense team made about her dad—including that he helped cover up the toddler's death—during her trial.

As seen in a preview of the special released Jan. 2, when asked during his exam if he knowingly concealed Caylee's whereabouts during the months authorities were searching for her, George responded, "No. I mean, I didn't know where she was at."

When the test administrator asked why he appeared to be "struggling" with the question, the 72-year-old replied, "Maybe it's because I—it was close to our house, that she was found."