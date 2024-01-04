Joe Jonas Sets Off in Private Jet With Model Stormi Bree

Has Joe Jonas caught the lovebug again?
The Jonas Brothers band member was spotted boarding a private jet at the Los Cabos Airport with former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree on Jan. 3.
For their jet-setting, Joe, 34, and Stormi, 33—who were joined by a group of friends—dressed in black casual outfits, with the former DNCE frontman sporting tinted shades, a blue shoulder bag and red hat. Meanwhile, the model—who shares 6-year-old daughter Gravity with ex Lucky Blue Smith—also carried her own bags—including a Prada crossbody satchel.
While the candid moment is certainly raising some eyebrows, the couple has yet to comment on the status of their relationship and have not been spotted together publicly before.
This outing comes just a day after Joe's estranged wife Sophie Turner declared 2023 the "year of the girlies," adding that 2024 would be "fairly consistent."
And while this is the first time Joe—who filed for divorce from Sophie in September before the couple announced their separation in a joint statement—has been spotted publicly with a potential new romance, Sophie was recently linked to the British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson.
Back in late October, the Game of Thrones alum was spotted packing on the PDA with the property developer. Then, the duo was spotted again last month getting cozy on a winter stroll.
And as for where Sophie and Joe stand now? After a rocky first few months of separation, the couple appear to have settled their differences—especially when it comes to co-parenting their daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 18 months.
In a statement to E! News on Oct. 10, the couple stated they managed a "successful" and "productive" mediation process.
"We look forward to being great co-parents," the former couple said. "We have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K."
