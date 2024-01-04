Joe Jonas Sets Off in Private Jet With Model Stormi Bree

Watch : Sophie Turner Calls 2023 the "Year of the Girlies" Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Has Joe Jonas caught the lovebug again?

The Jonas Brothers band member was spotted boarding a private jet at the Los Cabos Airport with former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree on Jan. 3.

For their jet-setting, Joe, 34, and Stormi, 33—who were joined by a group of friends—dressed in black casual outfits, with the former DNCE frontman sporting tinted shades, a blue shoulder bag and red hat. Meanwhile, the model—who shares 6-year-old daughter Gravity with ex Lucky Blue Smith—also carried her own bags—including a Prada crossbody satchel.

While the candid moment is certainly raising some eyebrows, the couple has yet to comment on the status of their relationship and have not been spotted together publicly before.

This outing comes just a day after Joe's estranged wife Sophie Turner declared 2023 the "year of the girlies," adding that 2024 would be "fairly consistent."

And while this is the first time Joe—who filed for divorce from Sophie in September before the couple announced their separation in a joint statement—has been spotted publicly with a potential new romance, Sophie was recently linked to the British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson.