Charles Melton Reveals the Diet That Helped Him Gain 40 Pounds for May December Role

Charles Melton's Riverdale days may be behind him, but he still likes an after-school snack.
The May December star recently shared how he achieved his 40-pound weight gain for the role of Joe Yoo in the Netflix hit.
"I ate a lot of favorite childhood snacks like Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, ice cream, pizza with popcorn on it," the 33-year-old told W magazine in an article published on Jan. 3. "It was great."
As for why he opted for snacks you may find in a lunch box? The actor seems to have thought it just felt right for the character.
"Joe has this softness to him," the star added. "The director, Todd Haynes, and I talked about what Joe would feel like, and it gave me an open opportunity to eat whatever I wanted."
A diet fit for a tween may come from the nature behind the Joe character—whose relationship with Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore) becomes the subject of a tabloid frenzy given their age gap and controversial beginnings.
May December follows the fictional couple 20 years after they start an affair when Joe is just 13 years old, and Gracie is 36 years old. The film picks up with Natalie Portman's character, Elizabeth Berry, visiting the family after Gracie has served a prison sentence, they are married and have three grown children to study the pair for an upcoming film role.
Despite starring alongside award-winning actresses Moore and Portman, Melton—whose only big role up to this point was the Archie Comics-inspired soap—held his own playing the groomed 36-year-old character.
The Alaska native has received critical acclaim for his May December performance. In fact, the Riverdale alum has already earned a Gotham Award for his recent role, and nominations from the upcoming Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globes.
