Kelly Clarkson Shares Insight Into Her Health and Weight-Loss Journey

Kelly Clarkson is feeling stronger, stronger than ever before.
The Grammy winner recently shared insight into her body transformation, noting that moving to New York City last fall helped kickstart her health and fitness journey.
"Walking in the city is quite the workout," Kelly told People in an interview published Jan. 3. "And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."
Exercising and trying new wellness practices aren't the only lifestyle changes the 41-year-old has made either.
"I eat a healthy mix," Kelly explained of her diet. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor—a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway."
As she put it, "I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat—sorry, vegetarians in the world!"
Last year, Kelly relocated her family—her daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock—and her eponymous talk show from Los Angeles to New York City.
"I was very unhappy in L.A, and had been for several years," she revealed. "I needed a fresh start."
The "Breakaway" singer explained how she discussed her plans to move across the country with NBC, the network that airs her show.
"'I'm not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can't stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids,'" Kelly recalled telling network executives. "They weren't doing well either. For the past few years, I'd just been showing up and smiling and doing what I'm supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break."
It turns out, being open to change has its perks.
"To be able to come into season five feeling good and knowing my kids feel good—and the dust has settled," she continued, "Season five is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it."
Of course, Kelly isn't the only celebrity to share details of her fitness and health routine. Keep reading to see how other A-listers have gotten into shape.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)