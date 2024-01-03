Kelly Clarkson Shares Insight Into Her Health and Weight-Loss Journey

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation

Kelly Clarkson is feeling stronger, stronger than ever before.

The Grammy winner recently shared insight into her body transformation, noting that moving to New York City last fall helped kickstart her health and fitness journey.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," Kelly told People in an interview published Jan. 3. "And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

Exercising and trying new wellness practices aren't the only lifestyle changes the 41-year-old has made either.

"I eat a healthy mix," Kelly explained of her diet. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor—a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway."

As she put it, "I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat—sorry, vegetarians in the world!"