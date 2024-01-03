Kelly Clarkson Shares Insight Into Her Health and Weight-Loss Journey

Kelly Clarkson recently detailed the workouts and wellness practices she does to stay in shape following her move to New York City last year.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 03, 2024 6:35 PMTags
Kelly ClarksonDiet And FitnessHealthHealthyBodyFitnessBody ImageTransformationE! Insider
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation

Kelly Clarkson is feeling stronger, stronger than ever before.

The Grammy winner recently shared insight into her body transformation, noting that moving to New York City last fall helped kickstart her health and fitness journey.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," Kelly told People in an interview published Jan. 3. "And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

Exercising and trying new wellness practices aren't the only lifestyle changes the 41-year-old has made either.

"I eat a healthy mix," Kelly explained of her diet. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor—a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway."

As she put it, "I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat—sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

photos
Kelly Clarkson Through the Years

Last year, Kelly relocated her family—her daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock—and her eponymous talk show from Los Angeles to New York City.

"I was very unhappy in L.A, and had been for several years," she revealed. "I needed a fresh start." 

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The "Breakaway" singer explained how she discussed her plans to move across the country with NBC, the network that airs her show.

"'I'm not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can't stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids,'" Kelly recalled telling network executives. "They weren't doing well either. For the past few years, I'd just been showing up and smiling and doing what I'm supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break."

It turns out, being open to change has its perks.

"To be able to come into season five feeling good and knowing my kids feel good—and the dust has settled," she continued, "Season five is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it."

Of course, Kelly isn't the only celebrity to share details of her fitness and health routine. Keep reading to see how other A-listers have gotten into shape.

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"I always move, even for a few minutes each day. Sometimes I'll go into a room, turn up the music and just dance. It's a great way to let loose and feel great."

Reagan Rule/WireImage

DJ Khaled

The record producer recently opened up about his love for golfing and how it's helped him slim down.

"I do it every day and I get a chance to sit on the golf cart or walking about to answer an email or a call and handle my business," he told Us Weekly in an interview published Sept. 20. "It's so much [more] pleasurable, meaning [being around] the nature, the sun. It cleanses me."

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Honestly, my favorite way to break a sweat right now is playing VR. We got a virtual reality headset right as everything was shutting down and it's been AMAZING during quarantine. There are so many games that make you work up a sweat and it's so awesome. I am genuinely so sore after I play."

Instagram
Padma Lakshmi

"Under normal circumstances it's going to the gym, but right now I'm taking online classes with my Pilates instructor Britni Lariviere (@CarrotsandPlanks). I'm also trying to jump rope—2,000 strokes each day."

Instagram
JoAnna Garcia Swisher

"Family bike rides are big for us right now and I always try to carve out thirty minutes for pilates with Andrea Rodgers and foam rolling with Lauren Roxburgh."

Instagram
Janel Parrish

"Running and listening to music. The best outlet I've found these last few months being stuck in the house! I feel so great and pumped up after."

Instagram
Dascha Polanco

"My favorite way to break a sweat is mix of sex, PRx Performance, hiking, biking."

Instagram
Brooke Burke

"By connecting with my audience and motivating them through my Brooke Burke Body fitness app! I've been live streaming on the app as well as on my Instagram since the beginning of quarantine in an effort to make fitness fun and innovative. I especially love walking my viewers through total body cardio parties, which is when I crank up the music, let them find their rhythm and let the booty burn. Cardio kicks up your heart rate, so if you're not sweating, you're not working out hard enough!"

Instagram
Whitney Port

"I have been doing a lot of Sculpt, Cardio Boxing and Yoga Classes on the obé Fitness App and virtual classes with Pilates By Amanda. If I don't have a lot of time, I will do Lauren Gores' express workouts on her Instagram."

Instagram
Maggie Q

"During lockdown it's yoga under my own direction. I can go onto so many different tangents and by the time I am done it is often two hours."

Instagram
Merle Dandridge

"My trainer, Amoila Cesar, gets lots of results out of me by appealing to my 'no quit,' competitive side. He yells and I love it. During quarantine, I got my fix by doing his 6 Weeks of THE WORK on Beachbody on Demand. I also love a rigorous barre class and need daily yoga."

Instagram
Rachel Naomi Hilson

"I've been doing a lot of dancing in my apartment. I'll turn on some music and just go. Sometimes it's more structured, sometimes it's interpretive, sometimes I twerk. Also hiking!"

Instagram
Paige DeSorbo

"My go-to work out is P.Volve, I've gone to their classes for years and now I stream them at home. I try and workout at least 3 to 4 times a week even if its for only 30 minutes. Its all about strengthening and elongating your muscles. It's my favorite!"

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)