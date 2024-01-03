Jen Shah Speaks Out From Prison Amid Explosive RHOSLC Finale

Watch : Jen Shah's Prison Sentence Reduced By One Year

Jen Shah did not think The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season four finale was Shah-mazing.

After all, during the Bravo series' explosive Jan. 2 episode, Heather Gay finally accused Jen of giving her a black eye the season prior.

"BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it," Jen, who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for wire fraud and money laundering, wrote on Instagram Jan. 2. "It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4."

The 50-year-old went on to claim executive producer Andy Cohen "is still butt hurt" she turned down an interview following her legal drama, adding, "Why would you sit down with someone who 'gave' another cast member a black eye? Next story."

Heather's revelation came to light when the cast confronted season four newbie Monica Garcia, who used to work as Jen's assistant, of running the social media account Reality Von (Tea)se, which they claimed anonymously bullied them online for years. (