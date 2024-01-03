Jen Shah Speaks Out From Prison Amid Explosive RHOSLC Finale

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah slammed the series' shocking season four finale and responded to Heather Gay's claim Jen gave her a black eye during season three.

Watch: Jen Shah's Prison Sentence Reduced By One Year

Jen Shah did not think The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season four finale was Shah-mazing.

After all, during the Bravo series' explosive Jan. 2 episode, Heather Gay finally accused Jen of giving her a black eye the season prior

"BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it," Jen, who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for wire fraud and money laundering, wrote on Instagram Jan. 2. "It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4."

The 50-year-old went on to claim executive producer Andy Cohen "is still butt hurt" she turned down an interview following her legal drama, adding, "Why would you sit down with someone who 'gave' another cast member a black eye? Next story."

Heather's revelation came to light when the cast confronted season four newbie Monica Garcia, who used to work as Jen's assistant, of running the social media account Reality Von (Tea)se, which they claimed anonymously bullied them online for years. (

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 Reunion Looks

And after Monica confirmed she was previously involved with the account, Heather likened the betrayal to what the group experienced with Jen.

Bravo

"We are friends and we have been through this bulls--t before with Jen," the Bad Mormon author said. "For years, we were afraid. We'd wake up sick that a lie would be posted and told and spread and exposed and exploited, but we were in it with her. And we are the type of girls that ride or die, and each one of us, at different times, rode hard and we shut down feelings of doubt and things that didn't f--king add up."

Instagram/@therealjenshah

Heather added, "I went on book tour and defended her and took s--t for the fact that she gave me a black eye."

Even though Monica insisted she only used the account to help take down Jen by exposing her criminal behavior, she was outcast from the group following the shocking drama.

See Monica share her side of the story when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season four reunion kicks off Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Adam Olszweski/Bravo

150-153. The Real Housewives of D.C.

Bravo's ill-fated attempt at highlighting our nation's capital brought together four women so forgettable you'd be forgiven for erasing them from your memory—though their names are Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney and Stacie Scott Turner—and one so desperate for fame that she gate-crashed a party at the White House. More on her later.

Chris McPherson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

149. Kimberly Bryant, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Who?

BRAVO

148. Tammy Knickerbocker, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Vaguely familiar, but...

BRAVO

147. DeShawn Snow, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Once upon a time, DeShawn starred on the same TV show as NeNe Leakes. Surprising, we know.

Yavir Ramawtar/Bravo

146. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, The Real Housewives of Orange County

This one-season Housewife brought nothing to the Orange County table.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo

145. Jennie Nguyen, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Utah's newest season two Housewife went out with a bang (and not in a good way). In January 2022, Jennie was fired after "offensive" and racially insensitive old Facebook posts resurfaced online. Jennie later apologized but the damage was done.

BRAVO

144. Quinn Fry, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Her defining trait was "cougar."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

143. Jen Armstrong, The Real Housewives of Orange County

The Orange County doctor was never a source of drama during season 16 and her brief marriage troubles with eternally shirtless husband Ryne (or Ryan?) were less than riveting. However, we will never forget Dr. Jen getting absolutely wasted on wine during the Dubrows' insanely awkward—yet wildly entertaining—dinner party.

Bravo

142. Katie Rost, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Katie loved to talk about her charity work, but...didn't do much else on screen. She was one and done, only to come back and not contribute much as a friend. Leaving the cast trip early? A Housewives no-no.

Bravo

141. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Her marriage problems were on full display the two seasons she was a full-time Housewife...that and her champagne room are the two memorable things about Charrisse.

Bravo

140. Shamari DeVoe, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

A one-and-done Housewife, Shamari was at least fun?

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

139. Peggy Sulahian, The Real Housewives of Orange County

While it was nice to see some diversity in the lily-white O.C., Peggy ultimately proved to be a frustrating presence in season 12. The fights she chose to pick were bizarre, and often involving someone using a word she simply didn't understand, and her decision to simply hide out in her room for an entire day during the trip to Iceland proved that she wasn't really cut out for this Real Housewives life.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

138. Noella Bergener, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Noella spun through season 16 like a tornado of frantic energy. While her personal struggles were somewhat compelling (her husband James up and left the country and asked for a divorce right before filming started), it was her constant drama with queen bee Heather Dubrow that helped her not land completely at the bottom of the list. Maybe with more time and another season, we'll warm up to Mrs. Bergener.

Bravo

137. Siggy Flicker, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

From peacekeeper in her first season to unrelenting complaints about a thrown cake and unfounded claims of anti-Semitism in her second (and last) season, we're not sure we've ever seen a quicker Real Housewives fall from grace than this one.

Bravo

136. Eva Marcille, RHOA

The America's Next Top Model veteran picked up a peach for seasons 11 and 12, but never really made an impression in the world of RHOA, aside from being pregnant for what felt like her entire tenure. Points for that epic read of Marlo Hampton while in Tokyo, though.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied-THA

135. Karent Sierra, The Real Housewives of Miami

All we remember about Karent is that she was a dentist and none of her co-stars seemed to like her at all. Next!

Adam Olszweski/Bravo

134. Cristy Rice,The Real Housewives of Miami

This was a real person with a show on Bravo. We promise.

Bravo

133. Jules Wainstein, The Real Housewives of New York City

As one of RHONY's more recent one-and-dones, Jules' tenure was too brief to rank any higher. However, she sure did deliver her fair share of drama. 

Mike Pont/Getty Images

131-132. Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano, RHONJ

So unnecessary they couldn't even get individual taglines.

Bravo

130. Amber Marchese, RHONJ

Everything Amber and her husband Jim did seemed to reek of desperation. Plus, he was involved in more of the drama than she was. Not a good look.

Bravo

129. Nina Ali, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Much like co-star Sara Al Madani, Nina exemplified a multidimensional, successful Arab woman who is blending modern life with centuries-old cultural traditions. She avoided most of the season one drama and was sometimes overshadowed by her co-stars' bigger, louder personalities.

Bravo

128. Sara Al Madani, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Sara's positive, enlightened outlook on life was certainly pleasant, but didn't provide for much drama (besides that one time she offered co-star Caroline Brooks some not-so-well received parenting advice). However, the tech entrepreneur shattered stereotypes of what it means to be a modern Muslim woman in the Middle East and for that we applaud her. 

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

126-127. Rachel Fuda & Danielle Cabral, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

RHONJ's season 13 newbies certainly fit the mold of your typical Garden State Housewife and quickly found themselves in a season-long fight over literally nothing that Andy Cohen deemed pointless at the reunion. We'd love to see both return for season 14 for a chance to move up even higher on the list after an entertaining first go-around.

Tommy Garcia/Peacock

125. Larsa Pippen, The Real Housewives of Miami

Larsa didn't make a big impression on season one before leaving the series. When Peacock revived RHOM for season four in 2021, her whole storyline was about being the ex-BFF of Kim Kardashian. (and selling sexy feet pics on OnlyFans...)

Jeff Daly/Bravo

124. Ana Quincoces, The Real Housewives of Miami

Ana followed up her one season as a Bravolebrity by competing on season 12 of Next Food Network Star in 2016. She didn't make it there, either.

Bravo

123. Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Unfortunately, she was nothing more than a punching bag for Brandi Glanville. Plus, her tagline celebrating the icky notion that you can never be too skinny was gross.

BRAVO

122. Cindy Barshop, The Real Housewives of New York City

Cindy was supposed to be the new Bethenny Frankel. Cindy was no Bethenny Frankel.

Bravo

121. Caroline Brooks, The Real Housewives of Dubai

Brooks' gift to season one of RHODubai was a cameo from Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, who popped up on one episode to get all the tea on the co-stars' drama. However, Brooks did cause a lot of unnecessary drama during season one (much of which occurred while she was a little too tipsy).

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo

120. Lisa Wu-Hartwell, RHOA

Lisa was a perfectly fine Housewife, but we don't want just fine. Not when she's sharing the screen with the likes of NeNe and Sheree Whitfield.

Tommy Garcia/Peacock

119. Julia Lemigova, The Real Housewives of Miami

The first LGBT Housewife ever cast on a Housewives series, Julia is truly fascinating. From being married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova and raising dozens of animals on a Miami farm, to her epic Hamptons hangover, Julia has everything a good Housewife needs. She also didn't shy away from opening up about the death of her baby son, pulling on our heartstrings and making us feel even closer to her. We love us some Julia.

