Jen Shah Speaks Out From Prison Amid Explosive RHOSLC Finale

Jen Shah did not think The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season four finale was Shah-mazing.
After all, during the Bravo series' explosive Jan. 2 episode, Heather Gay finally accused Jen of giving her a black eye the season prior.
"BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it," Jen, who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for wire fraud and money laundering, wrote on Instagram Jan. 2. "It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4."
The 50-year-old went on to claim executive producer Andy Cohen "is still butt hurt" she turned down an interview following her legal drama, adding, "Why would you sit down with someone who 'gave' another cast member a black eye? Next story."
Heather's revelation came to light when the cast confronted season four newbie Monica Garcia, who used to work as Jen's assistant, of running the social media account Reality Von (Tea)se, which they claimed anonymously bullied them online for years. (
And after Monica confirmed she was previously involved with the account, Heather likened the betrayal to what the group experienced with Jen.
"We are friends and we have been through this bulls--t before with Jen," the Bad Mormon author said. "For years, we were afraid. We'd wake up sick that a lie would be posted and told and spread and exposed and exploited, but we were in it with her. And we are the type of girls that ride or die, and each one of us, at different times, rode hard and we shut down feelings of doubt and things that didn't f--king add up."
Heather added, "I went on book tour and defended her and took s--t for the fact that she gave me a black eye."
Even though Monica insisted she only used the account to help take down Jen by exposing her criminal behavior, she was outcast from the group following the shocking drama.
