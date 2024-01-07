Why Eva Mendes Likely Won't Join Barbie’s Ryan Gosling on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Watch : Inside Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Private Relationship

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' relationship away from the public spotlight is Kenough.

That's why you probably won't see the notoriously private couple—who share daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7—walk the red carpet together at the 2024 Golden Globes, where Ryan is nominated for Best Supporting Male Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance as Ken in Barbie.

As Eva explained last year, she isn't comfortable with "exposing our very private life that we value."

"We don't do those things together," the Hitch actress wrote to a fan on Instagram after they expressed hope that "Barbie will get through the Awards Season just to see you w Ryan."

For Eva, she's "only comfortable" with seeing photos of herself and Ryan that are "already out there," such as the ones they took during the promotional tour of their 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines. In fact, the 49-year-old—who fell in love with Ryan on set of their crime drama—even kept her distance on the red carpet when the two collaborated on his 2014 directorial debut Lost River.