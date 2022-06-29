Why Eva Mendes Asked Ryan Gosling for His Ken Underwear From Barbie

Watch : See Ryan Gosling as Real-Life Ken in New Pic

Barbie and Ken have extensive wardrobes, but there was one piece in particular Eva Mendes wanted to keep from her longtime love Ryan Gosling's closet.

In fact, the Hitch actress made a special request to the actor, who is playing Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie. "I said, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything,'" Mendes recalled on the June 27 episode of The Talk. "So anyway, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now."

Fans got their first look at Gosling's portrayal of the doll in a June 15 Instagram post, which showed him flashing his abs while wearing a denim vest, jeans and those Ken briefs Mendes mentioned. And of course, Mendes thought his look was totally fantastic.

"Well first of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, Ahhh,'" she said with a swooning sigh. "It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny. So, it worked on all levels."