Alessandra Ambrosio and Look-Alike Daughter Anja Twin in Sparkly Dresses for NYE Celebration

Alessandra Ambrosio and her 15-year-old daughter Anja not only look identical, but they both kicked off 2024 with similar outfits and makeup styles.

As the old saying goes: Like mother, like daughter.

Alessandra Ambrosio proved that statement to be true after she rang in the New Year with her 15-year-old daughter Anja.

If anything, the mother-daughter duo displayed their model behavior as they posed in matching sparkly outfits.

The former Victoria's Secret model donned a long-sleeve naked minidress that featured fringe beading with see-through material and an ab-baring cutout. Alessandra's design perfectly complemented her teen's glitzy strapless minidress in a glimmering champagne color.

The two also twinned in the beauty department, as they both opted for loose beach waves and the same makeup style: a shimmery shadow, rose-colored blush and pink lipstick.

Although the 42-year-old coordinated with Anja—who she shares with ex-fiancé Jamie Manzur—fans couldn't help but notice the teen's eerie resemblance to her mother.

One follower commented on Anja's Jan. 1 Instagram, "Who is the mother and who is the daughter? Just wonderful," while another person added, "Like sisters! Happy New Year."

For her part, Alessandra posted several outtakes of their fun-filled New Year's Eve celebration. In one photo, the supermodel flashed a smile, as she wrapped her arms around her daughter and son Noah, 11, who she also shares with Jamie.

Alessandra Ambrosio / Instagram

While Alessandra has mostly kept details of her kids' life out of the spotlight, she recently offered insight into her daughter's strengths.

"Anja...since you were born you've been...cute, curious, funny, smart and full of personality!!!" the mom of two wrote in August on her Instagram Stories, per People. "Happy 15th my sunshine."

She later posted on her main grid, "May all your dreams come true...I'm so proud of the woman you are becoming."

Though it's unknown if Anja plans to follow in her mom's footsteps, keep reading to see all the celebrity kids who are taking the modeling world by storm.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Corinne Foxx

Jamie Foxx's daughter walks the runway at Dolce & Gabbana's show during Milan Fashion Week in 2017.

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Natalia Bryant

The eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant made her runway debut at Versace’s spring/summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2023.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images
Grace Burns

Grace Burns, the 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Christy Turlington and filmmaker Ed Burns, made her runway debut in the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Florence, Italy in June 2023.

 

Andrew Gleason
Mason Cibrian

The son of Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian is seen in his first modeling campaign for men's apparel company Ben Sherman's summer 2023 collection.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS
Jasper Polish

As part of the Race to Erase MS: Drive-In Gala, Michael Polish's daughter sports Alice + Olivia in a star-studded fashion show.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Paris Jackson

The late Michael Jackson's daughter is a "P.Y.T." herself! The young model just signed with a top agency, IMG Models.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger
Hailey Bieber

The wife of Justin Bieber and daughter of Stephen Baldwin (and niece of Alec Baldwin) has graced many a runway, including Tommy Hilfiger's.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp

Before she starred on Max series The IdolJohnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter took the modeling world by storm, walking for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week 2017.

Aflo/REX/Sam Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Dakota Lohan

Lindsay Lohan's little bro is a well-seasoned model in the fashion world, having signed with IMG models and modelling for brands like Gucci.

Randy Brooke/WireImage
Sofia Richie

Lionel Richie's daughter said "Hello" to high fashion, walking in NYFW 2016.

Estrop/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's mini-me became the face of Young Versace in 2012 and has since gone on to walk the runway for numerous designer labels.

Estrop/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

The second-to-youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had a whirlwind few years in the modeling world: From Dolce & Gabbana to Chanel, Kendall dominates some of the most exclusive catwalks in fashion. (And let's not forget that little Estée Lauder deal, shall we?)

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid

Yolanda Foster's eldest daughter has followed in mom's footsteps by making her mark in the modeling world. Campaigns under Gigi's belt include an ultra-hot nude spread for Tom Ford's Velvet Orchid fragrance and her own clothing line under Tommy Hilfiger.

Albert Urso/WireImage
Bella Hadid

The little sister of Gigi Hadid has proven to be a force to reckon with in the modeling world. 

Aflo/REX/Shutterstock
Kenya Kinski-Jones

Quincy Jones has created quite the family dynasty, with daughter Rashida Jones being a well-recognized actress and Kenya being a fashion model. 

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Christian Combs

Diddy's son walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on June 17, 2017 in Italy.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Roberto Rossellini

Isabella Rossellini's son takes to the catwalk at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Catwalking/Getty Images
Levi Dylan

Jakob Dylan's son (and Bob Dylan's grandson) struts his stuff at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Patrick Schwarzenegger

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver has modeled for several years.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Ava Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's daughter made her modeling debut at age 18 the Rodarte fall/winter 2018 show.

Catwalking/Getty Images
Jack Marsden

James Marsden's son wears a colorful ensemble when he makes his Dolce & Gabbana debut on Jan. 13, 2018 in Milan.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Karsen Liotta

Shades of Blue star Ray Liotta's daughter took to the runway during the Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17 show at Hotel Ritz on Dec. 6, 2016 in Paris, France.

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos

Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos' daughter poses during the J.Crew presentation at New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in New York City. 

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
 Liv Freundlich

Julianne Moore's daughter posed during the J.Crew presentation at New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in New York City.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Myles O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal's son took to the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on June 17, 2017 in Italy. 

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Rimmel London
Georgia May Jagger

Beauty was in the genes it seems! Jagger is the daughter of the Rolling Stones frontman and '70s model Jerry Hall.

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Hakan Akkaya
 Barron Hilton

The Hilton heir walked the runway for Hakan Akkaya fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2017 in New York City.

Ava Sambora

Heather Locklear's daughter, Ava, looks just like her!

Ken Ishii/Getty Images for CHANEL
Selah Marley

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley's daughter rocked the runway at the Metiers D'art Collection Paris Cosmopolite show at the Tsunamachi Mitsui Club on May 31, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.

JP Yim/Getty Images
Mason Grammer

The daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer and Real Housewife Camille Grammer has made quite a name for herself, walking several times at New York Fashion Week shows.

