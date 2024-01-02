Alessandra Ambrosio and Look-Alike Daughter Anja Twin in Sparkly Dresses for NYE Celebration

Watch : Alessandra Ambrosio Spills on Diet and Fitness Routine

As the old saying goes: Like mother, like daughter.

Alessandra Ambrosio proved that statement to be true after she rang in the New Year with her 15-year-old daughter Anja.

If anything, the mother-daughter duo displayed their model behavior as they posed in matching sparkly outfits.

The former Victoria's Secret model donned a long-sleeve naked minidress that featured fringe beading with see-through material and an ab-baring cutout. Alessandra's design perfectly complemented her teen's glitzy strapless minidress in a glimmering champagne color.

The two also twinned in the beauty department, as they both opted for loose beach waves and the same makeup style: a shimmery shadow, rose-colored blush and pink lipstick.

Although the 42-year-old coordinated with Anja—who she shares with ex-fiancé Jamie Manzur—fans couldn't help but notice the teen's eerie resemblance to her mother.

One follower commented on Anja's Jan. 1 Instagram, "Who is the mother and who is the daughter? Just wonderful," while another person added, "Like sisters! Happy New Year."