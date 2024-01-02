Alessandra Ambrosio and Look-Alike Daughter Anja Twin in Sparkly Dresses for NYE Celebration

As the old saying goes: Like mother, like daughter.
Alessandra Ambrosio proved that statement to be true after she rang in the New Year with her 15-year-old daughter Anja.
If anything, the mother-daughter duo displayed their model behavior as they posed in matching sparkly outfits.
The former Victoria's Secret model donned a long-sleeve naked minidress that featured fringe beading with see-through material and an ab-baring cutout. Alessandra's design perfectly complemented her teen's glitzy strapless minidress in a glimmering champagne color.
The two also twinned in the beauty department, as they both opted for loose beach waves and the same makeup style: a shimmery shadow, rose-colored blush and pink lipstick.
Although the 42-year-old coordinated with Anja—who she shares with ex-fiancé Jamie Manzur—fans couldn't help but notice the teen's eerie resemblance to her mother.
One follower commented on Anja's Jan. 1 Instagram, "Who is the mother and who is the daughter? Just wonderful," while another person added, "Like sisters! Happy New Year."
For her part, Alessandra posted several outtakes of their fun-filled New Year's Eve celebration. In one photo, the supermodel flashed a smile, as she wrapped her arms around her daughter and son Noah, 11, who she also shares with Jamie.
While Alessandra has mostly kept details of her kids' life out of the spotlight, she recently offered insight into her daughter's strengths.
"Anja...since you were born you've been...cute, curious, funny, smart and full of personality!!!" the mom of two wrote in August on her Instagram Stories, per People. "Happy 15th my sunshine."
She later posted on her main grid, "May all your dreams come true...I'm so proud of the woman you are becoming."
