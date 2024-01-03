RHOSLC's Season Finale Reveals a Secret So Shocking Your Jaw Will Drop

Watch : Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Begins 6.5-Year Prison Sentence

This Bravo bombshell will send a chill down your spine.

One Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member's shocking past came back to haunt them on the series' explosive season four finale.

As teased all season long, Heather Gay received shocking information about one of her costars during the group trip in Bermuda, uncovering the secrets that season four newbie and fast fan-favorite Monica Garcia tried to keep close to her (puffer) vest.

"Monica is not who she says she is," Heather revealed to Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks during the Jan. 2 episode. "She's not our friend. She's someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we've been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tea(se)."

Heather went on to explain how Monica was actually behind the social media account that previously targeted former RHOSLC star Jen Shah and played a part in exposing the nationwide telemarketing scheme that sent her to prison for fraud.

"Reality Von Tea(se) was an Instagram account that was created over three years ago and was dedicated to annihilating and exposing Jen Shah," Heather recounted in a confessional. "But it quickly expanded to troll all of us. Me, Meredith, Whitney, Lisa. These were character assassinations, but we never knew who it was."