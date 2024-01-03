RHOSLC's Season Finale Reveals a Secret So Shocking Your Jaw Will Drop

This Bravo bombshell will send a chill down your spine.
One Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member's shocking past came back to haunt them on the series' explosive season four finale.
As teased all season long, Heather Gay received shocking information about one of her costars during the group trip in Bermuda, uncovering the secrets that season four newbie and fast fan-favorite Monica Garcia tried to keep close to her (puffer) vest.
"Monica is not who she says she is," Heather revealed to Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks during the Jan. 2 episode. "She's not our friend. She's someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we've been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tea(se)."
Heather went on to explain how Monica was actually behind the social media account that previously targeted former RHOSLC star Jen Shah and played a part in exposing the nationwide telemarketing scheme that sent her to prison for fraud.
"Reality Von Tea(se) was an Instagram account that was created over three years ago and was dedicated to annihilating and exposing Jen Shah," Heather recounted in a confessional. "But it quickly expanded to troll all of us. Me, Meredith, Whitney, Lisa. These were character assassinations, but we never knew who it was."
According to Heather, her suspicions about Monica were confirmed by Monica's former best friend Tenesha, who styles Heather's hair.
"She had a crisis of conscience and came clean," the Bad Mormon author continued. "Within minutes, my phone was flooded with screen shots, text messages, audio recordings, videos, photos, DMs. Volumes of evidence exposing Monica. I was devastated."
After revealing the news to her costars, Heather confronted Monica during their final dinner on the island.
"I know who you really are, and who you really are is the cyber-bully, internet troll Reality Von Tease," she announced. "You have been tweeting and undermining and bullying all of us for four years."
Monica's response to being exposed?
"That's not true—entirely," she admitted, adding the revelation was at least "part true."
Monica's confession sent the cast into a furious frenzy of fighting as everyone felt betrayed by their former friend, who also admitted to leaking videos of Jen when she temporarily worked as her assistant.
Lisa shot back, "What are you gonna video all of us and post it online when you're pissed at us? F--k that! You're a f--king loser."
However, Monica attempted to explain herself afterwards.
"Reality Von Tease was never just one person," she shared in a confessional. "It wasn't just me, there were several other humans involved. But, bottom line, my mission was to take down Jen. The other women were just collateral damage."
But no explanation could repair Monica's relationship with the other women and she was outcast from the friend group.
"I, more than anyone, know nothing stays in the dark and everything comes to light," she reflected in her final confessional. "I knew that this information would come out. Even Gossip Girl couldn't stay Gossip Girl forever."
See Monica come face-to-face with the other cast members when RHOSLC's season four reunion kicks off Jan. 9 on Bravo.
