Amy Robach Reveals What She's Lost Amid Divorce From Andrew Shue

Amy Robach believes she's gained more than she's lost in the last year.

The former GMA3 star recently touched on her takeaways from 2023—and gave more insight to her divorce from ex-husband Andrew Shue.

"I've learned in 2023 that you can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends, and you can lose most of your worldly possessions," she told her boyfriend T.J. Holmes on the couple's Amy and T.J. podcast,"and still be happy."

The comment over her belongings prompted T.J. to express confusion, with him asking, "You lost most of your worldly possessions?"

Amy elaborated by hinting further at some of her struggles last year. "I did," she continued. "There was a lot of selling going on."

The 50-year-old also revealed that she uncovered a new side of her ex-husband during their breakup, adding: "I've learned you don't really know someone until you've divorced them."