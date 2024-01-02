Amy Robach Reveals What She's Lost Amid Divorce From Andrew Shue

Amy Robach believes she's gained more than she's lost in the last year.
The former GMA3 star recently touched on her takeaways from 2023—and gave more insight to her divorce from ex-husband Andrew Shue.
"I've learned in 2023 that you can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends, and you can lose most of your worldly possessions," she told her boyfriend T.J. Holmes on the couple's Amy and T.J. podcast,"and still be happy."
The comment over her belongings prompted T.J. to express confusion, with him asking, "You lost most of your worldly possessions?"
Amy elaborated by hinting further at some of her struggles last year. "I did," she continued. "There was a lot of selling going on."
The 50-year-old also revealed that she uncovered a new side of her ex-husband during their breakup, adding: "I've learned you don't really know someone until you've divorced them."
And while Amy may have learned new things when her divorce from the Melrose Place star was finalized in 2023, she and T.J. have made clear that their headline-making romance is not at all the scandal it was initially made out to be.
When their relationship was made public in November 2022, the duo were still legally married to other people but as they later revealed, they had already quietly separated from their prospective partners at the time.
"It was one of those things where everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced," Amy, who married Andrew in 2010, recounted on an episode of Amy and T.J. last month. "I took my ring off early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce."
However, T.J.—whose divorce from Marilee Fiebig was finalized last October after nearly 13 years of marriage—admitted the couple had "maybe screwed up" with the 46-year-old noting he hadn't even informed his mother of his separation before his new relationship with his GMA3 cohost was outed.
Despite the tension, it seems Marilee and Andrew have found love since their breakups—with each other. In fact, the pair was spotted getting cozy on a getaway back in December.
Read on for all the details on how T.J. and Amy's relationship came full circle.