Sophie Turner Calls 2023 the "Year of the Girlies" After Joe Jonas Breakup

Watch : Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Reunite Amid Joe Jonas Split

For Sophie Turner, last year was for the girls—and this year is shaping up to be the same.

The Game of Thrones star reflected on her friendships and just how important they were amid her breakup with Joe Jonas.

"2023 was the year of the girlies," Sophie wrote alongside a Jan. 2 Instagram post. "2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent."

The 27-year-old shared several photos of special moments with her gal pals throughout the year, including a group pic with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter during the Oct. 1 Chiefs game at Metlife Stadium.

In the wake of her split from the Jonas Brothers singer in September after four years of marriage, Sophie took solace in time with friends—including Taylor, who lent the Joan actress her New York City apartment as she navigated her divorce from the 34-year-old.

In fact, the Do Revenge actress joined the "Cruel Summer" artist on several girls' nights during the fall, including dinner in the city with Taylor, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevigne, Selena Gomez and Blake Lively.