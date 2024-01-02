Sophia Bush Says 2023 “Humbled” and “Broke” Her Amid New Personal Chapter

Sophia Bush, who filed for divorce from Grant Hughes in August, reflected on 2023, a year which she says “betrayed” yet “freed” her.

Sophia Bush is tackling the New Year with some reflections. 

The One Tree Hill alum recently touched on what she learned from 2023, and was grateful for its struggles and triumphs. 

"This past year humbled me, broke me, built me, betrayed me, freed me, and showed me what it means to really be alive," the 41-year-old shared in an Instagram post on Jan. 2. "No more settling for what falls short because ‘who am I to ask for more?' This year put me back in my body. I left it a long time ago, in such a way that I forgot what it felt like to inhabit my own skin."

The Chicago PD star—who filed for divorce from Grant Hughes in August after 13 months of marriage—is investing in living "honesty" in 2024, even if that means losing fans along the way. 

"This year sent me inward," the Good Sam actress continued. "More than I've ever been. It took me out of relationship with many of you but put me back into relationship with myself. I hope you are all doing well, but for this quiet and deeply personal experience I am supremely grateful."

The Work In Progress podcast host also recalled putting her career on a small pause while battling a virus over the summer, which she previously shared on social media

"This year I slowed down; first because illness forced me to," she added. "Second because recovery required more stillness. In that way both sickness and healing are a gift. For those gifts I am so grateful."

Despite an understandably difficult 2023, Sophia appears to be starting a new personal chapter with former USWNT soccer player Ashlyn Harris

The athlete—who filed for divorce from estranged wife Ali Krieger in September 2023—was most recently spotted with Sophia at Art Basel in Miami Beach last month. 

And while the newfound couple may have found love in a hopeless place, they aren't the only pair to have separated from old flames in 2023. Read on for more of last year's big breakups.

Zac Brown & Kelly Yazdi

Four months after marrying, the Zac Brown Band frontman and his wife announced Dec. 29 in a joint statement to multiple outlets, "We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together."

Kathy Griffin & Randy Bick

The comedian filed for divorce from her husband on Dec. 28, days before their fourth wedding anniversary. 

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Hare today, gone tomorrow.

The model and the Puerto Rican artist both seemed to like it while it lasted, but People reported Dec. 17 that they were no longer a couple after about nine months of dating.

Cardi B and Offset

The parents of daughter Kulture and son Wave had their share of ups and downs since marrying in 2017, including a temporary breakup the following year and a divorce filing in 2020 that Cardi ultimately quashed.

But on Dec. 11, the "Up" artist indicated that she and Offset were done—for now or for good remains anyone's guess.

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington

The Queer Eye star's rep announced on Nov. 22 that the food and drink expert and brand strategy director had ended their one-year engagement and four-year relationship.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

OK, this may not technically be a 2023 breakup but only on Oct. 20 did we find out that the three-time Oscar winner and her artist husband had been separated for six years.

A rep for Streep noted in confirming the split, "While they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

The parents of Henry, Mamie, Grace and Louisa tied the knot in 1978.

Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela

The Oscar-winning actress confirmed her split from the sports commentator on Oct. 19.

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," she wrote in part on Instagram. "I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

The "I Could Use a Love Song" singer could've used something a little sadder after filing to end her marriage of five years on Oct. 2.

But Morris is hardly alone, as she reminded during a Dec. 13 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "I think this year has—for a lot of people, not just me—a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it," the artist said. "I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris

The soccer stars—who are parents to Sloane and Ocean—broke up after nearly four years of marriage. According to online court records obtained by E! News, Ashlyn filed for divorce from Ali on Sept. 19 in Florida's Seminole County.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

The singer confirmed on Instagram Sept. 17 that she and the former NBA star "are separated and have been for a while."

She added, "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain’t one of the reasons for our departure."

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness

The pair are separating after 27 years of marriage, they told People Sept. 15.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum on Sept. 5, writing that their four-year marriage is "irretrievably broken" in court documents obtained by E! News. 

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke

The Summer House stars shocked fans in August when they reportedly called off their engagement just two and a half months before their Nov. 17 wedding in Mexico. 

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

The One Tree Hill star reportedly filed for divorce from the entrepreneur in August, one year after they tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson

The pair split just months after welcoming son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, multiple outlets reported in August.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pop star and actor broke up after one year of marriage, multiple outlets reported Aug.16.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

The rose wilted for the Bachelor Nation couple after four years together.

"We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other," Jason wrote on Insatgram Aug. 6. "It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

 

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire

The Canadian Prime Minster announced on Aug 2. that he and his wife decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders

The Bodies Bodies Bodies costars reportedly broke up in August after less than a year of dating.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman

The supermodel amicably split with her boyfriend after two years of dating, a source told E! News in July.

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer

The Euphoria costars called it quits after more than a year together, with Dominic confirming in July that he was single. As he told Apple Music, "I'm just done being in relationships right now."

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

The mom of Beyoncé and Solange filed for divorce from the actor on July 26 after eight years of marriage. 

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," Rauw Alejandro wrote in Spanish on Instagram Stories July 26. "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity."

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders

The Growing Up Chrisley star and the influencer broke up nine months after their October 2022 engagement. "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," Chase wrote on his Instagram Story July 25. "We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six July 17. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

After two years of marriage, the singer and real estate agent separated, E! News confirmed.

 

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin

The Bear star and Californication actress split up in May 2023 after a little more than three years of marriage.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

The couple called it quits after 18 years of marriage, with a rep for the Yellowstone star telling E! News in May, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann

After 11 years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from the former NFL player in May 2023.

In the divorce proceedings, Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—is also requesting primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.

They called off the divorce in July but Kroy refiled in August.

Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards

Six months after the duo sparked romance rumors, a source confirmed to E! News in May that the singer and the music producer broke up.

