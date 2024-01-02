Sophia Bush Says 2023 “Humbled” and “Broke” Her Amid New Personal Chapter

Watch : Ashlyn Harris & Sophia Bush Attend Art Basel Together

Sophia Bush is tackling the New Year with some reflections.

The One Tree Hill alum recently touched on what she learned from 2023, and was grateful for its struggles and triumphs.

"This past year humbled me, broke me, built me, betrayed me, freed me, and showed me what it means to really be alive," the 41-year-old shared in an Instagram post on Jan. 2. "No more settling for what falls short because ‘who am I to ask for more?' This year put me back in my body. I left it a long time ago, in such a way that I forgot what it felt like to inhabit my own skin."

The Chicago PD star—who filed for divorce from Grant Hughes in August after 13 months of marriage—is investing in living "honesty" in 2024, even if that means losing fans along the way.

"This year sent me inward," the Good Sam actress continued. "More than I've ever been. It took me out of relationship with many of you but put me back into relationship with myself. I hope you are all doing well, but for this quiet and deeply personal experience I am supremely grateful."