Meadow Walker Announces Separation From Husband Louis Thornton-Allan After 2 Years of Marriage

Watch : How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive

Meadow Walker is pulling the break on her relationship.

Paul Walker's daughter announced her separation from husband Louis Thornton-Allan after two years of marriage. Meadow, who the Fast and Furious franchise star welcomed with ex Rebecca Soteros, shared the news in a joint statement with Louis on her Instagram Dec. 28.

"After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate," the 25-year-old wrote. "This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."

Meadow and Louis got married in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic in October 2021, just two months after announcing their engagement.

"we're married," she wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white video of their special day on the beach. "Yes we are !!!" Louis commented.