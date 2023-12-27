Billie Lourd Shares How She Keeps Mom Carrie Fisher’s Legacy Alive With Kids on Anniversary of Her Death

Watch : Billie Lourd Sends Birthday Love to Late Mom Carrie Fisher

The force will always be strong between these two.

On the seventh anniversary of Carrie Fisher's death, Billie Lourd shared a moving tribute to her late mother, detailing her grief journey and the ways in which she's chosen to honor Carrie's legacy since her passing.

"It has been 7 years since my mom died," she captioned her Dec. 27 post, which featured a throwback photo of her a child on the beach with the Star Wars star. "Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief. Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things all at once."

This year, however, the mom of two—who shares son Kingston, 3, and daughter Jackson, 1, with husband Austen Rydell—was greeted by a different feeling: gratitude.

"When I woke up I felt grateful - or griefull if you will," the 31-year-old continued. "Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last."