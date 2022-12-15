Billie Lourd Reveals Name of Baby No. 2

One day after Bryan Lourd revealed daughter Billie Lourd gave birth to baby no. 2, the actress shared the name of her and husband Austen Rydell’s newborn daughter. Find out what it is here.

You don't need to use the Force to find out the name of Billie Lourd's new baby.

In a galaxy not so far away (more like Instagram), the Star Wars alum, 30, confirmed she and husband Austen Rydell welcomed their second child on Dec. 12, sharing a photo of the little one, who joins 2-year-old brother Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

"Introducing: Kingston's sister," Billie captioned a picture of the baby's hands, "Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell." 

The actress' dad Bryan Lourd announced the baby's arrival at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 13.  

"My daughter had a baby last night," the talent agent, who shared Billie with the late Carrie Fisher, said during an onstage keynote conversation. "I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. So, I'm a little tired, but happy. Everything's great."

Jackson's arrival comes three months after Billie confirmed her pregnancy at the September world premiere of her new movie Ticket to Paradise in London, where she cradled her baby bump while posting for photos on the red carpet.

"I'm so excited," Billie also told E! News at the Los Angeles premiere in October, "and so freaked out."

And she noted she couldn't wait for Kingston to meet his new sibling. "I'm just so excited for that moment," the American Horror Story star added.  "I mean, he might not be that excited about it. He kinda [knows what's happening]. He says, ‘Baby out! Baby out!' And I'm like, 'Not yet, it's too soon.'"

