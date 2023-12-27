RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Shows Off Sparkling Promise Ring from John Janssen

Watch : RHOC's Alexis Bellino Introduces Transgender Son Miles

This romance is getting real.

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen shocked Bravo fans when their relationship was made public in early December—after all, John's ex Shannon Beador and Alexis have both been cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County, albeit during different seasons. Now the new couple is also turning heads with this extra-special (and sparkling) Christmas gift: a diamond ring.

"Words cannot. Actions do," Alexis captioned her Dec. 25 Instagram post, which featured an image of her new jewelry. "I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create it's own story. I love you Johnny J."

But before engagement rumors could run rampant, the 46-year-old added the following hashtags, "#lovewins #notengaged #promised #merrychristmas."

She also tagged the jeweler responsible for the beautiful creation, Van Cleef & Arpels. The yellow gold band appears to be from their Perlée collection and features the brand's signature four leaf clover design.

The next day, Alexis once again decided to proclaim her love to the world with two photos of her and John shared to Instagram.