RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Shows Off Sparkling Promise Ring from John Janssen

This romance is getting real.
Alexis Bellino and John Janssen shocked Bravo fans when their relationship was made public in early December—after all, John's ex Shannon Beador and Alexis have both been cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County, albeit during different seasons. Now the new couple is also turning heads with this extra-special (and sparkling) Christmas gift: a diamond ring.
"Words cannot. Actions do," Alexis captioned her Dec. 25 Instagram post, which featured an image of her new jewelry. "I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create it's own story. I love you Johnny J."
But before engagement rumors could run rampant, the 46-year-old added the following hashtags, "#lovewins #notengaged #promised #merrychristmas."
She also tagged the jeweler responsible for the beautiful creation, Van Cleef & Arpels. The yellow gold band appears to be from their Perlée collection and features the brand's signature four leaf clover design.
The next day, Alexis once again decided to proclaim her love to the world with two photos of her and John shared to Instagram.
She captioned this post, "Johnny J, let everyone talk. But you have shown me love that I've never known. I love you #thisisourchristmascard #merrychristmas."
For her part Shannon, who dated John for 3 years before their Nov. 2022 split, spoke out about her ex's new romance shortly after the relationship was made public.
"I'm not going to lie, I've been hurt," the 59-year-old exclusively told E! News on Dec. 6. "I've been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn't want to be in the public eye, and he's thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I'm quite confused about that."
Plus, her own history with Alexis goes beyond having both been featured on the Bravo series: in 2018 Alexis' ex-husband Jim Bellino sued Shannon and costar Tamra Judge for defamation, several years after Alexis left the series following season eight.
"John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit," the mother of three explained. "I was financially and emotionally devastated for years. And I won. But it devastated me financially. And I'm a single mom. John's aware of that."
She added, "I don't know how to process it. How many Orange County Housewives have there been? Is that your dating pool?"
