Nick Cannon's Christmas Gift From Bre Tiesi Is a Nod to All 12 of His Kids

Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi created a custom Monopoly game board of Nick Cannon and his 12 kids in honor of Christmas, calling it the "favorite gift I've given."

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 27, 2023 1:14 AMTags
ChristmasNick CannonCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi

As a dad to a dozen kids, Christmas is no game for Nick Cannon.

But Bre Tiesi—with whom he shares 17-month-old son Legendary Love—had a little fun with the Masked Singer host this holiday season by gifting him a custom Monopoly board featuring all 12 of his children. As seen in a photo shared on Bre's Instagram Stories, the game box for "Cannonopoly" was decorated with a photo of collage of Nick and his large brood.

The Selling Sunset star captioned the image on Dec. 25, "And my favorite gift I've given."

In addition to Legendary, Nick is father to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and 13-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa. He also shares kids Golden "Sagon," 6, Powerful, 3, and Rise, 15 months, with Brittany Bell and 15-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

Last December, he welcomed his youngest—12-month-old daughter Halo—with Alyssa Scott. The arrival came one year after their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from brain cancer.

photos
Meet Nick Cannon's 12 Children

So, how did Nick celebrate Christmas this year? By playing Santa Claus, of course!

Instagram/Bre Tiesi

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon's Christmas Gift From Bre Tiesi Is a Nod to His 12 Kids

2

Aaron Carter's Team Speaks Out After Death of His Sister Bobbie Jean

3

North West's Christmas Gift Will Have You Crying Like Kim Kardashian

The All That alum served as Father Christmas in multiple Christmas family photo shoots, as documented on his Instagram. One video showed the 43-year-old dressed in a Santa suit for as he posed with Abby and their three kids, while Nick was pictured in a separate post with a red-and-white hat as he giggled along with Brittany and their children.

However, that's not to say Nick hasn't experienced his fair share of holiday hiccups with so many kids. Earlier this year, he confessed to losing track of the personalized Mother's Day cards he planned on giving the six moms of his children.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

"As I'm writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up," Nick admitted on the May 15 episode of The Daily Cannon. "So, when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama—see if I would just got some generic s--t that everybody else got, that wouldn't have happened."

Hopefully, Nick got his Christmas cards in order. To see how other stars celebrated the holidays this year, keep reading.

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Referencing her own song, the pop star quipped on Instagram, "It’s definitely a Nashville party."

Instagram/Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The couple brought on the cheer through festive PJs, rocking them with kids Kaavia, 5, and Zaya, 16, on Christmas morning.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

The Big Bang Theory alum and the Ozark actor celebrated their first Christmas as parents with 8-month-old daghter Matilda.

Instagram/Jeremy "JR" Robinson

Tamar Braxton

Two months after their breakup, the "All the Way Home" artist and her Queens Court suitor Jeremy "JR" Robinson got engaged again on Christmas morning.

Instagram/Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

The kids are all here! The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is joined by his and Vanessa Marcil's 21-year-old son Kassius—as well as his and Megan Fox's  kids Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7—for a family photo with the Dancing With the Stars pro and their 17-month-old son Zane.

Instagram/Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose

No achy breaky hearts here as the singers celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple.

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes

As the country singer wrote on Instagram, "merry chrysler."

Instagram/Simone Biles

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

We're flipping out over the gymnast and football player's first Christmas as a married couple.

Instagram/Derek Hough

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

Two weeks after she underwent emergency surgery, Hayley and the Dancing with the Stars judge husband celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple.

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder spent Christmas morning with kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 15, who she shares with ex Chris Martin.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

The Paris in Love star took her and husband Carter Reum's 13-month-old son Phoenix to Disneyland on Christmas Eve.

Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Christmas proved to be good 4 the singer, who rang in the holiday with Guts-themed ornaments. 

Instagram/Lily Collins

Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell

The Emily in Paris star and her husband woke up on Christmas morning to isses from their dog. "Merry Christmas, everyone!" she wrote on Instagram. "From our lil family to yours."

Instagram/Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

The Oscar winner showed off her dinner table setting, writing on Instagram, "Merry Christmas from my family to Yours."

Instagram/Frankie Grande

Ariana Grande & Frankie Grande

The brother-sister duo rang in Christmas with their mom Joan Grande.

Instagram/John Travolta

John Travolta

The Grease alum went skiing with his kids Benjamin, 12, and Ella, 22.

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The daytime talk show co-hosts were feeling the "Big Nick Energy" on Christmas.

Instagram/Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

They got the boy for Christmas! The singer and her fiancé snuggled with their newborn son Roman.

Instagram/Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause & G Flip

The Selling Sunset star and the musician celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple in Australia.

Instagram/Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker

The pregnant singer and her husband celebrated their "last Christmas as a family of 5" with their kids Vivianne, 9, Eric "Bubby" Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, in matching PJs.

Instagram/Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel and the Tokio Hotel rocker had Christmas at the beach.

Instagram / Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus

The actress wrote on Instagram, "Happy Holidays from our bonkers family to yours."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Alyson Hannigan & Emma Caulfield

It's a Buffy reunion!  Willow and Anya volunteered at the Los Angeles Mission's 2023 Christmas Celebration.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham appeared with three of their four kids—Cruz BeckhamHarper Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham—and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham in a holiday pic the fashion designer shared Dec. 23.

Instagram

Karlie Kloss

The model gave a look at husband Joshua Kushner lighting the menorah for Hanukkah.

Instagram

Alexa Lemieux

The Love Is Blind star shared a photo of her family's bright Hanukkah celebrations.

Instagram / Scott Disick

Scott Disick & Reign Disick

The Lord (Disick) hath spoken.

Instagram/Scott Disick

Scott Disick

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned this Dec. 7 snap of his home, "HAPPY HANUKKAH MY JEWS!!!"

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe shared a holly jolly look at kids True and Tatum Thompson, along with their cousin Dream Kardashian.

Instagram/Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson

The Glass Onion star rings in the Festival of Lights with her 5-year-old daughter Rani.

photos
View More Photos From Holidays 2023: Celebs Celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and More
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon's Christmas Gift From Bre Tiesi Is a Nod to His 12 Kids

2

Aaron Carter's Team Speaks Out After Death of His Sister Bobbie Jean

3

North West's Christmas Gift Will Have You Crying Like Kim Kardashian

4

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Break Up After 7 Years of Dating

5

Amy Schumer, Heidi Montag & More Who Have Weighed In on Ozempic Craze