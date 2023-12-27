Nick Cannon's Christmas Gift From Bre Tiesi Is a Nod to All 12 of His Kids

As a dad to a dozen kids, Christmas is no game for Nick Cannon.
But Bre Tiesi—with whom he shares 17-month-old son Legendary Love—had a little fun with the Masked Singer host this holiday season by gifting him a custom Monopoly board featuring all 12 of his children. As seen in a photo shared on Bre's Instagram Stories, the game box for "Cannonopoly" was decorated with a photo of collage of Nick and his large brood.
The Selling Sunset star captioned the image on Dec. 25, "And my favorite gift I've given."
In addition to Legendary, Nick is father to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and 13-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa. He also shares kids Golden "Sagon," 6, Powerful, 3, and Rise, 15 months, with Brittany Bell and 15-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.
Last December, he welcomed his youngest—12-month-old daughter Halo—with Alyssa Scott. The arrival came one year after their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from brain cancer.
So, how did Nick celebrate Christmas this year? By playing Santa Claus, of course!
The All That alum served as Father Christmas in multiple Christmas family photo shoots, as documented on his Instagram. One video showed the 43-year-old dressed in a Santa suit for as he posed with Abby and their three kids, while Nick was pictured in a separate post with a red-and-white hat as he giggled along with Brittany and their children.
However, that's not to say Nick hasn't experienced his fair share of holiday hiccups with so many kids. Earlier this year, he confessed to losing track of the personalized Mother's Day cards he planned on giving the six moms of his children.
"As I'm writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up," Nick admitted on the May 15 episode of The Daily Cannon. "So, when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama—see if I would just got some generic s--t that everybody else got, that wouldn't have happened."
Hopefully, Nick got his Christmas cards in order.