Nick Cannon's Christmas Gift From Bre Tiesi Is a Nod to All 12 of His Kids

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi

As a dad to a dozen kids, Christmas is no game for Nick Cannon.

But Bre Tiesi—with whom he shares 17-month-old son Legendary Love—had a little fun with the Masked Singer host this holiday season by gifting him a custom Monopoly board featuring all 12 of his children. As seen in a photo shared on Bre's Instagram Stories, the game box for "Cannonopoly" was decorated with a photo of collage of Nick and his large brood.

The Selling Sunset star captioned the image on Dec. 25, "And my favorite gift I've given."

In addition to Legendary, Nick is father to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and 13-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa. He also shares kids Golden "Sagon," 6, Powerful, 3, and Rise, 15 months, with Brittany Bell and 15-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

Last December, he welcomed his youngest—12-month-old daughter Halo—with Alyssa Scott. The arrival came one year after their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from brain cancer.