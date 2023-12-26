Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Break Up After 7 Years of Dating

After nearly a decade together, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split, the choreographer confirmed Dec. 26: "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual."

Unfortunately, as it turns out, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka don't belong together.

After almost a decade together, the duo have officially broken up, the choreographer confirmed Dec. 26.

"Dear friends and fans," he began a lengthy statement on Instagram. "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

That especially includes his time spent with her and Nick Cannon's 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan

"Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey," Bryan wrote. "I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

And while he's grieving their romance, he's also looking forward to what the future holds.

"During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect," he continued. "The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Earlier this month, fans began to wonder if Mariah, 54, and Bryan, 40, had called it quits. After all, he had been MIA from her Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which kicked off in November, and they stopped posting about each other on social media.

In fact, the last time Bryan shared a snap with Mariah was in February, captioning a selfie, "My Valentine. #Hour23." Meanwhile, she hadn't posted with him since last December. As she wrote at the time, "Happy Boxing Day! (Every day is a celebration!)."

Unfortunately, they're hardly the only couple who couldn't make it through 2023. Read on for the all break ups we're still not over from this year...

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Hare today, gone tomorrow.

The model and the Puerto Rican artist both seemed to like it while it lasted, but People reported Dec. 17 that they were no longer a couple after about nine months of dating.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Cardi B and Offset

The parents of daughter Kulture and son Wave had their share of ups and downs since marrying in 2017, including a temporary breakup the following year and a divorce filing in 2020 that Cardi ultimately quashed.

But on Dec. 11, the "Up" artist indicated that she and Offset were done—for now or for good remains anyone's guess.

Instagram

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington

The Queer Eye star's rep announced on Nov. 22 that the food and drink expert and brand strategy director had ended their one-year engagement and four-year relationship.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

OK, this may not technically be a 2023 breakup but only on Oct. 20 did we find out that the three-time Oscar winner and her artist husband had been separated for six years.

A rep for Streep noted in confirming the split, "While they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

The parents of Henry, Mamie, Grace and Louisa tied the knot in 1978.

Instagram (lupitanyongo)

Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela

The Oscar-winning actress confirmed her split from the sports commentator on Oct. 19.

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," she wrote in part on Instagram. "I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

Instagram/Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

The "I Could Use a Love Song" singer could've used something a little sadder after filing to end her marriage of five years on Oct. 2.

But Morris is hardly alone, as she reminded during a Dec. 13 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "I think this year has—for a lot of people, not just me—a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it," the artist said. "I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris

The soccer stars—who are parents to Sloane and Ocean—broke up after nearly four years of marriage. According to online court records obtained by E! News, Ashlyn filed for divorce from Ali on Sept. 19 in Florida's Seminole County.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

The singer confirmed on Instagram Sept. 17 that she and the former NBA star "are separated and have been for a while."

She added, "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain’t one of the reasons for our departure."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness

The pair are separating after 27 years of marriage, they told People Sept. 15.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum on Sept. 5, writing that their four-year marriage is "irretrievably broken" in court documents obtained by E! News. 

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke

The Summer House stars shocked fans in August when they reportedly called off their engagement just two and a half months before their Nov. 17 wedding in Mexico. 

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

The One Tree Hill star reportedly filed for divorce from the entrepreneur in August, one year after they tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma.

Derek White/WireImage
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson

The pair split just months after welcoming son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, multiple outlets reported in August.

Instagram / Britney Spears
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pop star and actor broke up after one year of marriage, multiple outlets reported Aug.16.

Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

The rose wilted for the Bachelor Nation couple after four years together.

"We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other," Jason wrote on Insatgram Aug. 6. "It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

 

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire

The Canadian Prime Minster announced on Aug 2. that he and his wife decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/Peacock via Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders

The Bodies Bodies Bodies costars reportedly broke up in August after less than a year of dating.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman

The supermodel amicably split with her boyfriend after two years of dating, a source told E! News in July.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer

The Euphoria costars called it quits after more than a year together, with Dominic confirming in July that he was single. As he told Apple Music, "I'm just done being in relationships right now."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

The mom of Beyoncé and Solange filed for divorce from the actor on July 26 after eight years of marriage. 

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," Rauw Alejandro wrote in Spanish on Instagram Stories July 26. "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity."

Instagram

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders

The Growing Up Chrisley star and the influencer broke up nine months after their October 2022 engagement. "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," Chase wrote on his Instagram Story July 25. "We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six July 17. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

After two years of marriage, the singer and real estate agent separated, E! News confirmed.

 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin

The Bear star and Californication actress split up in May 2023 after a little more than three years of marriage.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

The couple called it quits after 18 years of marriage, with a rep for the Yellowstone star telling E! News in May, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann

After 11 years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from the former NFL player in May 2023.

In the divorce proceedings, Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—is also requesting primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.

They called off the divorce in July but Kroy refiled in August.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards

Six months after the duo sparked romance rumors, a source confirmed to E! News in May that the singer and the music producer broke up.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Halsey and Alev Aydin

In April, the singer filed legal paperwork to request full physical custody and joint legal custody their son Ender, who she welcomed with the film producer in 2021. "The split was amicable," an insider told E! News at the time, "and they plan to co-parent." 

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Allen

The country singer and his wife of two years announced their breakup on April 21, noting at the time that as "we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

However, after the two welcomed the third child—son Cohen Ace James—on Sept. 27, a rep for Jimmie told People that duo "decided to work on things together and are still together."

