Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Break Up After 7 Years of Dating

Unfortunately, as it turns out, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka don't belong together.
After almost a decade together, the duo have officially broken up, the choreographer confirmed Dec. 26.
"Dear friends and fans," he began a lengthy statement on Instagram. "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."
That especially includes his time spent with her and Nick Cannon's 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.
"Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey," Bryan wrote. "I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."
And while he's grieving their romance, he's also looking forward to what the future holds.
"During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect," he continued. "The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters."
Earlier this month, fans began to wonder if Mariah, 54, and Bryan, 40, had called it quits. After all, he had been MIA from her Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which kicked off in November, and they stopped posting about each other on social media.
In fact, the last time Bryan shared a snap with Mariah was in February, captioning a selfie, "My Valentine. #Hour23." Meanwhile, she hadn't posted with him since last December. As she wrote at the time, "Happy Boxing Day! (Every day is a celebration!)."
