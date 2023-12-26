Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Break Up After 7 Years of Dating

Watch : How Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Became THE Holiday Song

Unfortunately, as it turns out, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka don't belong together.

After almost a decade together, the duo have officially broken up, the choreographer confirmed Dec. 26.

"Dear friends and fans," he began a lengthy statement on Instagram. "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

That especially includes his time spent with her and Nick Cannon's 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

"Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey," Bryan wrote. "I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."