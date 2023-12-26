Aaron Carter's Team Speaks Out After Death of His Sister Bobbie Jean Carter

Aaron Carter is with his late sister Bobbie Jean Carter.
Following her death at age 41, the late singer's team shared a message to his family, including Aaron's mom Jane Carter, his brother Nick Carter and his twin sister Angel Carter.
"This year has definitely been one with such loss and tragedy," his team wrote in a statement to E! News. "May you be filled with love and comfort from supporting fans and friends through this tough time. You are not alone. We know Aaron is in heaven with his sisters and reunited. May they rest in peace."
The heartbreaking news comes just over a year after Aaron died from an accidental drowning after taking alprazolam (sold as Xanax) and difluoroethane, a compressed gas—and 11 years his sister Leslie Carter died from an overdose.
"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter," Jane told TMZ Dec. 23 of Bobbie Jane, who leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter. "I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."
"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," she continued. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."
Though Bobbie Jean has remained out of the spotlight since the family's reality show House of Carters ended in 2006, she made headlines earlier this year when she was arrested in Florida for shoplifting and allegedly carrying fentanyl.
Following her older sister's passing, Angel looked back on the highs and lows Bobbie Jean experienced. "Life wasn't fair to you," she wrote in a Dec. 24 tribute to her older sister. "Sometimes, it feels like you didn't have a shot, no matter what."
"Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age," she continued. "I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I'm sorry you didn't have an opportunity for a better life."
The 36-year-old then called for change rather than judgment. "We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement," she added. "This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home."
She ended her note with a message to Bobbie Jean: "You're free now."