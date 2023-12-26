Aaron Carter's Team Speaks Out After Death of His Sister Bobbie Jean Carter

Watch : Nick and Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dead at 41

Aaron Carter is with his late sister Bobbie Jean Carter.

Following her death at age 41, the late singer's team shared a message to his family, including Aaron's mom Jane Carter, his brother Nick Carter and his twin sister Angel Carter.

"This year has definitely been one with such loss and tragedy," his team wrote in a statement to E! News. "May you be filled with love and comfort from supporting fans and friends through this tough time. You are not alone. We know Aaron is in heaven with his sisters and reunited. May they rest in peace."

The heartbreaking news comes just over a year after Aaron died from an accidental drowning after taking alprazolam (sold as Xanax) and difluoroethane, a compressed gas—and 11 years his sister Leslie Carter died from an overdose.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter," Jane told TMZ Dec. 23 of Bobbie Jane, who leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter. "I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."