The 39 Best Things You Can Buy With That Amazon Gift Card You Got for Christmas

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As someone who shops all the time and writes gift guides for a living, I'm here to make a case for gift cards. Gift cards don't get the appreciation they deserve. Some people dismiss a gift certificate as a lazy way to get out of shopping, but I actually think it's the most thoughtful gift you can receive. Instead of getting a present you don't like or something you already have, you acquire the gift of choice. You can stock up on your tried and true favorites or you can branch out and try something new without spending your own money. What's not to love about that?
It doesn't get better than an Amazon gift card because Amazon has millions of items. I mean, is there anything you can't get on Amazon these days? The possibilities are endless, but if you want help narrowing down your shopping, here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.
Amazon Beauty Products- Laneige, COSRX, Bio-Oil, and More
Nivea Oil Infused Body Lotion
Get radiant, smooth skin and 24 hours of hydration with this Nivea lotion, according to the brand. This cherry blossom-scented lotion is just what your dry skin needs. It has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around in my opinion. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
This product comes in five scents and it has 29,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This cult favorite has lots of celebrity fans including Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, Jenna Dewan, and Ashley Haas.
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil
I'm all about treating myself when I'm at home. In my opinion, Bio-Oil is a truly miraculous product that does so much. The Bio-Oil Skincare Oil reduces the appearances of stretch marks, scars, and other marks due to surgery, acne, aging, surgery, and injury. Plus, it improves the appearance of uneven skin tone and it's non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores. It has 75,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask
I fell in love with this overnight mask the first time that I used it. I woke up with incredibly soft skin and I've been buying two at a time ever since I tried it. It doesn't feel sticky, it has a nice light scent, and it doesn't irritate my extremely sensitive skin. This is just what I need for those days when my skin is feeling dry or it's freaking out. It really calms my skin down and makes a difference with hydration.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, Lightweight Face Tanner with Hyaluronic Acid
Get a natural-looking tan that lasts for days without leaving the house. The mist is transparent, which means you can wear it under or over makeup with no need to rinse off the product. This formula is streak-free and it doesn't have that dreaded self tanner smell that other products do.
This tanner has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool
Alix Earle recommended this affordable dermaplaning set. Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has three colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray & Detangler
This leave-in conditioner is great to reduce split ends, detangle, and hydrate hair. This popular product has 35,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Its the best product I've found for my damaged hair. I have tried everything and nothing really worked till I found this holy grail for my damaged hair. I usually never write a review but this product deserves it!"
Another said, "MIRACLE IN A BOTTLE. This spray is hands down the best detangler i've ever bought in my life. literally takes seconds to brush through a rats nest. smells AMAZING too and im super picky. BUY IT!"
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel 3 Pack
These hair towels keep your strands out of your face and they help your locks dry quickly. There are 9 colorways to choose from. This product has 18,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer
If you want to hydrate your skin, relieve redness, and repair the skin barrier, I recommend this gel moisturizer. It's a total game-changer for my sensitive skin and it has decreased the appearance of acne scars. It has 21,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. It's great to increase shine, repair damage, tame flyaways, and diminish frizz. Just apply a small amount to damp or dry hair and style as you normally do to restore your hair's health and get incredible shine.
This bonding oil has 37,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Hair Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 110,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors.
BestLand Hair Finishing Stick
This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look and tame baby hairs. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Another shopper urged, "RUN DON'T WALK TO BUY THIS HAIR STICK!! I have the frizziest hair known to man and when I used this stick, I kept the frizz and the fly-always down and made my hair so smooth!! Love this product!"
Tocess 8 Pack Big Hair Claw Clips
Keep you hair out of your face with one of these claw clips, which is just as fashionable as it is functional. These 4-clip sets come in 10 color combinations and have 27,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alure Three Barrel Hair Waver
Styling beach waves is incredibly easy with this 3-barrel iron. An Amazon shopper said, "Love my three barrel curling iron. I'm one of those that cannot for the life of me figure out how to curl my hair with a single barrel or a straightener... I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and Alure has made that possible! My waves are beachy just like they promise and I've received tons of compliments from friends, coworkers, etc."
The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand has 19,900+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who consider this to be a holy grail hair styling tool. It comes in 4 colors.
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Stocking Stuffers
No one ever wants to run out of chapstick. This 4-piece set has 112,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint
Get lip color that actually lasts without feeling heavy or drying out your lips. This unique formula delivers an emollient and silky finish that your lips will love. There are many gorgeous shades to choose from. The Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint has 18,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks (24 Pairs)
This under eye mask is like an energy drink for your skin. These eye gels cool and depuff with ease. All you need is 15 minutes, but if you want to keep them on longer, do what works best for you. When you take them off, gently pat the excess serum into the skin. Pro tip: keep them in the fridge for the ultimate refreshing experience.
These come in gold, pink, and blue. They have 13,400+ five-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who won't stop buying them.
Bestope Makeup Brushes- 20 Pieces
This 20-piece set has everything you need for a flawless makeup application. It comes in two colors and has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase- 2 Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This product has 219,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Fashion
Comeon Fuzzy Faux Shearling Zipper Coat
You'll want to wear this cozy, chic, sherpa jacket every day. It comes in 28 colors and has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fixmatti Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit
You are going to want one of these sets in every single color. Getting dressed doesn't get any easier than when you have a set. The bundle has a tank, pants, and a long cardigan. There are 31 colorways to choose from and this set has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mangopop Womens Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
It just doesn't get more sleek than a long sleeve, mock neck bodysuit. This is a cold weather essential that's so incredibly versatile for both casual and dressed up events. This top is available in 19 solid colors ranging from bold neons to easy-to-wear neutrals. You can also rock this bodysuit in a variety of different prints.
This bodysuit is a number one bestseller on Amazon with 33,500+ five-star reviews from satisfied shoppers.
Bronax Extremely Comfy Cushioned Thick Sole Slippers
These slides look designer, but they are actually super affordable. You will want to live in these incredibly comfortable slides.
There are 15 colorways to choose from. These have 32,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Feel cozy and warm with these fluffy slippers. They're available in 16 different colors and they have 25,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Campsnail 4 Pack High Waisted Leggings
You can never have too many pairs of leggings. This four-piece set is just what you need for working out and hanging out. There are 12 color combinations to choose from. These sets have 25,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wander Agio Warm Lattice Large Scarf
Step up your style and your warmth with one of these scarves. There are several patterns to choose from. These scarves have 18,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Hoop earrings will always be in style. There are four sizes to choose from and these are available in yellow gold, rose gold, and silver. This set has 35,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovevook Laptop Backpack With USB Port
These backpacks have a built-in USB charging port. There are 5 sizes and 230 colors to choose from. These backpacks have 24,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set
How adorable are these silky pajamas? They come in 100+ colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. This set has 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Joopin Oversized Sunglasses
Big sunglasses are just the epitome of glamour, but you don't need designer sunglasses to get that same sophisticated look. These are just $14 and they're available in a few different colors. These have 14,500+ five-star reviews.
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG boots are always a great investment. This mini style comes in a ton of colors and it has 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Home Products
Pupiboo Washable Pee Pads for Dogs
The PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pads look like area rugs. Get one of these in your favorite pattern to protect your floors, furniture, and car from accidents and add a decorative touch to any space. These pee pads are machine washable and they have a waterproof TPU coating that makes them durable for many uses while protecting your floors. They come in packs of four and there are design options that cater to every interior design preference. You can also use them for furniture, cars, and crates.
Did You Feed the Dog? Mountable Tracker Device
Don't stress out trying to remember if you fed your pet. This is the helpful reminder that you need. This also comes through for people with roommates or those who share pet responsibilities with a family member. This is a great way to keep track of your pet's feeding schedule. It has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This simple reminder also comes with additional phrases:
- Did You Brush Your Teeth?
- Did You Feed The Cat?
- Did You Feed The Fish?
- Did You Medicate The Dog?
- Did You Take Your Pills?
Oaskys Cooling Mattress Topper
Instead of getting a new mattress, elevate your current situation with this luxurious, quilted mattress topper. This super comfy mattress topper comes in 6 sizes and it has 53,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Watruer Sofa Cup Holder
If you are living in a small space without room for an end table, turn the arm of your couch or chair into a tray with this handy clip-on gadget. It's designed to be a cup holder, but you can also use this for your remote, phone, snacks, or bottles. It's easy to adjust and it can fit any size sofa arm with ease. It comes in four colors.
A shopper said, "With no room on the side of our sofa, I frequently placed my cup on the floor, causing multiple spills. That is , until I got this cup holder!! Fits on the sofa arm, heavy duty and secure, I love this thing! I now have a place to hold my drink, hot or cold without spillage. I will likely purchase another one for the other arm of the sofa!!"
Catalonia Wearable Fleece Blanket with Sleeves and Foot Pockets
If you want to skip the robe and just rock a blanket, this wearable blanket is everything. Amazon has it in 20 colors and there are some versions with ultra-cozy sherpa lining. This product has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle
If you're looking for an affordable candle, Chesapeake Bay candles are extremely popular, with 31,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have a burn time of 50 hours and self-trimming wicks. There are 16 fragrances and 2 sizes to choose from.
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses
These mugs are just as functional as they are chic. The double wall of glass is heat and condensation-resistant, allowing you to keep your drink hot and your hands cool. This set has 18,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
How do I redeem an Amazon gift card?
To redeem an Amazon gift card: Find the claim code. Click here to redeem a gift card. Enter your claim code and select Apply to Your Balance .
To redeem an electronic Amazon gift card: Click the link from the email or text message you received. Sign into your account or select "Apply to Your Balance."
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
