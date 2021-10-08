This Reparative Hair Oil Has 16,700+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
No one actually wants "oily" hair, but that doesn't mean you should shy away from hair oils. Do not be intimidated by hair oil. We found, tested, and love the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil. This incredibly lightweight, highly-concentrated oil is just what you need to dramatically increase shine, softness, and the color vibrancy of your hair. This product provides UV/heat protection to help your hair shine through heat styling and the sunny weather. It also minimizes flyaways and frizz.
You can use it daily on wet hair or dry hair before styling. Just a few drops goes a long way and makes a huge difference in your hair's health and appearance. This product is especially essential for anyone who uses heat styling products on a regular basis. If you're hair is just as stressed as you are, this product will turn things around. This great to repair damage or if your hair is dry, you can just smooth it out and get rid of frizz and fly-aways.
I'm not the only one who relies on this product. It has 16,700+ five-star Amazon reviews and 188.1K "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Keep on scrolling to learn more about this game-changing product and why you need it is in your daily routine.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
Just apply a small amount to damp or dry hair and style as you normally do to restore your hair's health and get incredible shine.
Check out these before and after photos to see how incredibly effective this product really is.
This is not your average hair product. Just check out what these Amazon shoppers had to say about it.
"This product has improved my hair, my frizz issue is almost perceptible which is amazing. I've been dealing with frizz my entire life, I tried countless shampoos and nothing helped until Olaplex N° 7," an Amazon shopper gushed.
Another review said, "Does not leave my hair feeling greasy, very lighweight but moisturizing. Love that it's a heat protectant and oil!"
A shopper raved, "First off, I just want to say that I have never written a product review in my life. But I had the most incredible experience with Olaplex that I had to share. I have always had relatively dry hair, it's naturally very light blonde and I spend a lot of time in the sun and salt water so it tends to get even drier and almost bleached-like in the summer. It got so bad recently that my hairdresser had to give me bangs to get rid of hair that was essentially irreparably damaged. She suggested Olaplex and I thank her non-stop for it... Every day my hair feels like I just left the salon. EVERYONE should be using this set!!"
A fan of the product wrote, "I love this oil more than any oil I've ever tried in my hair. Whether I just got out of the shower or am just brushing my hair in the morning, I apply this to the ends and layers and my hair looks healthy and silky. I've never seen something like this where you can apply it every day for a supple texture and your hair doesn't appear greasy and dirty."
" I have noticed a SIGNIFICANT difference in the texture and breakage of hair. I was used to having a ton of shedding, like a clump of hair, every time I washed it for my entire life really, but now I only notice a few strands. It makes my hair look and feel so soft and has been the only product that has actually calmed my flyaways.
The bottle is small, but a little bit goes a long way, an Amazon customer wrote.
