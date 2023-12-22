Robert Pattinson and Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Engaged After 5 Years

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are engaged while expecting their first baby together.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 22, 2023 2:51 AMTags
Watch: Suki Waterhouse Shares First Look at Growing Baby Bump

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are starting with forever.

The Twilight star and Daisy Jones & The Six actress are engaged after over five years of dating, according to multiple outlets

Earlier this week, the couple fueled rumors that Rob had gotten down on one knee after Suki was spotted rocking a pink and white diamond ring on that finger while out shopping with the 37-year-old in London's Chelsea neighborhood.

And it's not the only major milestone for the pair: They're preparing to fall unconditionally and irrevocably in love with their baby on the way, as Suki revealed at a concert last month that she's pregnant with their first child.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer told the crowd, pointing out her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

The 31-year-old gave another look at her growing belly on social media following her stop in Mexico, and again while wearing a bikini on a tropical vacation

2023 Celebrity Engagements

Suki and Rob—who confirmed their romance during a PDA-packed date night in July 2018—make it a priority to stay connected, even when their work takes them across the world.

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," Suki told The Sunday Times in February. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

And while Rob "definitely isn't getting advice" from Suki about acting, the model said she's turned to him for tips before. 

"Of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa," she quipped, but also sweetly noted, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Suki previously dated Bradley Cooper, while Rob was involved with FKA Twigs and Kristen Stewart in the past.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the engagement reports but hasn't heard back.

Sink your teeth into Suki and Robert's everlasting love story:

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Movie Night

About two weeks after Suki confirmed her pregnancy, she and Rob went to the Poor Things premiere in New York. And they weren't the only stars there as Taylor Swift was also at the event.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

Earlier this year, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

