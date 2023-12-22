Robert Pattinson and Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Engaged After 5 Years

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Shares First Look at Growing Baby Bump

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are starting with forever.

The Twilight star and Daisy Jones & The Six actress are engaged after over five years of dating, according to multiple outlets.

Earlier this week, the couple fueled rumors that Rob had gotten down on one knee after Suki was spotted rocking a pink and white diamond ring on that finger while out shopping with the 37-year-old in London's Chelsea neighborhood.

And it's not the only major milestone for the pair: They're preparing to fall unconditionally and irrevocably in love with their baby on the way, as Suki revealed at a concert last month that she's pregnant with their first child.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer told the crowd, pointing out her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

The 31-year-old gave another look at her growing belly on social media following her stop in Mexico, and again while wearing a bikini on a tropical vacation.