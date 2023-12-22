Robert Pattinson and Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Engaged After 5 Years

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are starting with forever.
The Twilight star and Daisy Jones & The Six actress are engaged after over five years of dating, according to multiple outlets.
Earlier this week, the couple fueled rumors that Rob had gotten down on one knee after Suki was spotted rocking a pink and white diamond ring on that finger while out shopping with the 37-year-old in London's Chelsea neighborhood.
And it's not the only major milestone for the pair: They're preparing to fall unconditionally and irrevocably in love with their baby on the way, as Suki revealed at a concert last month that she's pregnant with their first child.
"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer told the crowd, pointing out her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."
The 31-year-old gave another look at her growing belly on social media following her stop in Mexico, and again while wearing a bikini on a tropical vacation.
Suki and Rob—who confirmed their romance during a PDA-packed date night in July 2018—make it a priority to stay connected, even when their work takes them across the world.
"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," Suki told The Sunday Times in February. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."
And while Rob "definitely isn't getting advice" from Suki about acting, the model said she's turned to him for tips before.
"Of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa," she quipped, but also sweetly noted, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years."
Suki previously dated Bradley Cooper, while Rob was involved with FKA Twigs and Kristen Stewart in the past.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the engagement reports but hasn't heard back.
Sink your teeth into Suki and Robert's everlasting love story: