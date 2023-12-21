You'll Be Late Night Talking About Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine's The Idea of You Teaser

Watch : Anne Hathaway Was Almost ‘Barbie’

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine are watermelon sugar high.

The actors were pictured in a first look at their upcoming Prime Video movie The Idea of You, about mom Sophie (Hathaway) who takes her teen daughter to Coachella but ends up finding romance with boy bander Hayes Campbell (Galitzine)—despite their 19-year age gap.

In a new teaser released Dec. 21, a shirtless Galitzine was seen cradling Hathaway on lounge chairs. The Red, White & Royal Blue actor seemingly channeled Harry Styles with his artistic tattoos and shaggy hairstyle, while a smiling Hathaway looked relaxed in a denim top.

Another sign of the times? The pair were also photographed last year on the Georgia set of the movie, sharing a steamy kiss in the rain.

The Idea of You is based on the 2017 novel by Robinne Lee, in which Hathaway's character was originally called Solène.

"What begins as a series of clandestine trysts quickly evolves into a passionate and genuine relationship," reads the book's synopsis. "It is a journey that spans continents as Solène and Hayes navigate each other's worlds: from stadium tours to international art fairs to secluded hideaways in Paris and Miami."