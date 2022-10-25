See Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine Share Rainy Kiss While Filming The Idea of You Movie

Anne Hathaway knows how to make a splash.
The Devil Wears Prada star was photographed sharing a dreamy kiss with co-star Nicholas Galitzine while filming upcoming movie, The Idea of You. Taken on the movie's Savannah, Ga. set, the two actors are seen embracing in the rain for a romantic scene.
Hathaway, clad in a beige trench coat with a black purse, has her eyes closed as Galitzine, dressed in all black, gently holds her face in his hands during the shot.
This will be one of many intimate outings to come between Hathaway and Galitzine, who play Solène and Hayes in the film based on Robinne Lee's 2017 novel of the same name. (Solène was originally named Sophie in the movie, per Variety.)
Solène is a 40-year-old divorced mother whose husband Dan has left her for a younger woman, according to a press release obtained by E! News. In the wake of the separation, Dan—played by Reid Scott—backs out of his trip to Coachella with their 15-year-old daughter.
"[Solène] picks up the pieces and braves the crowds and desert heat," the press release reads. "There, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon."
Hayes is speculated to be inspired by Harry Styles as the character is a young, British musician at the forefront of a boy band, much like Harry's experience in One Direction. The two are also in romantic relationships with older women, as Harry is dating Olivia Wilde.
Lee, however, wants people to redirect their attention away from Harry and toward the book's empowerment themes instead.
"This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles," Robinne explained in an interview with Vogue in Dec. 2020. "It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole."
IRL, Hathaway has been married to Adam Shulman for 10 years and shares sons Jonathan, 6 and Jack, 2 with him.