See Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine Share Rainy Kiss While Filming The Idea of You Movie

Watch : Anne Hathaway to Star in Harry Styles Fan Fiction Film

Anne Hathaway knows how to make a splash.

The Devil Wears Prada star was photographed sharing a dreamy kiss with co-star Nicholas Galitzine while filming upcoming movie, The Idea of You. Taken on the movie's Savannah, Ga. set, the two actors are seen embracing in the rain for a romantic scene.

Hathaway, clad in a beige trench coat with a black purse, has her eyes closed as Galitzine, dressed in all black, gently holds her face in his hands during the shot.

This will be one of many intimate outings to come between Hathaway and Galitzine, who play Solène and Hayes in the film based on Robinne Lee's 2017 novel of the same name. (Solène was originally named Sophie in the movie, per Variety.)

Solène is a 40-year-old divorced mother whose husband Dan has left her for a younger woman, according to a press release obtained by E! News. In the wake of the separation, Dan—played by Reid Scott—backs out of his trip to Coachella with their 15-year-old daughter.