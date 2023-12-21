Stop Right Now and Get Mel B's Update on Another Spice Girls Reunion

Mel B would love to be able to say the Spice Girls will be there to reunite in 2024.
"Oh, I hope so," the legendary girl group's Scary Spice told E! News at the red carpet premiere of the upcoming spinoff series America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. "I've been saying that every year. So let's hope."
For years, there have been longstanding rumors about a new Spice Girls reunion for all five members—Mel B, Mel C, Gerri Halliwell Horner, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham. Since the '90s girl group split in 2000, all the singers have reunited formally twice—once for a 2007-2008 tour, and again in 2012, when they performed together at the Olympics closing ceremony in London. In 2019, four of the Spice Girls—Victoria opted to sit it out—embarked on another reunion tour.
The following year, months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mel C expressed hope to have another Spice Girls tour one day.
"We had the most incredible year last year playing stadiums all across the U.K. and islands and we have got to do it again," she said on the British TV show Lorraine in October 2020. "We talk about it all the time. Of course, this year has thrown everything into chaos."
Despite no formal reunion tour plans in the works, all the members of the group, Posh Spice included, have remained close over the years—including celebrating major milestones like birthdays together. And Victoria revealed she even likes to perform Spice Girls songs on karaoke nights.
"Warming up the vocals in Miami!" the fashion designer captioned a July Instagram video of herself performing the Spice Girls' 1996 hit "Say You'll Be There," with help of her husband David Beckham. "More to come."
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League is set to debut on NBC New Year's Day.
