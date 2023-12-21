Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Proudly Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump on Tropical Vacation

This mom-to-be is enjoying a good looking vacation.
Suki Waterhouse—who is currently pregnant with her and partner Robert Pattinson's first baby—shared some pictures from a tropical locale, including a snap of her growing baby bump.
In the photos shared to TikTok, Suki posed a bikini and trendy head scarf in front of crystal blue waters and a forested beach. She also shared a picture of herself in a floral dress, an image of a table top with pearl earrings and a delicious looking salad, a picture of a book (Funny Weather by Olivia Laing) and a cute selfie with her hair in beachy waves, all with Lana Del Rey's "Margaret" playing in the background. She captioned her Dec. 21 post, "Life's a beach."
And though the 31-year-old didn't tag her sunny location, she and Robert were recently spotted by fans at the airport, boarding a plane for the Caribbean's St. Lucia.
It is possibly the pair's first vacation as an engaged couple. While neither party has confirmed their relationship status, Suki was recently seen wearing a pink and white diamond ring on that finger while she and the Twilight alum—who she's been dating for over five years—went shopping in London's Chelsea neighborhood.
The "Good Looking" singer first confirmed her pregnancy back in November, while performing onstage at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City.
"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd, referencing her baby bump, which was on display in a sparkly silver mini dress. "I'm not sure if it's working."
Since then, before flying south to the Caribbean Island, she and Robert, 37, appeared together at the NYC premiere for Poor Things on Dec. 6. For the occasion, Suki once again let her baby bump shine in a sheer white top, though she kept warm in a fur lined, black leather jacket.
And for a complete rewind on this couple's relationship, from the very beginning to become parents-to-be, keep reading.