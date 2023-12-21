Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Proudly Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump on Tropical Vacation

Suki Waterhouse put her baby bump on full display in photos shared from a tropical locale, giving fans a glimpse as to how she and Robert Pattinson are enjoying pregnancy before becoming parents.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Dec 21, 2023 1:45 PMTags
PregnanciesRobert PattinsonCelebritiesSuki Waterhouse
Watch: Suki Waterhouse Shares First Look at Growing Baby Bump

This mom-to-be is enjoying a good looking vacation. 

Suki Waterhousewho is currently pregnant with her and partner Robert Pattinson's first baby—shared some pictures from a tropical locale, including a snap of her growing baby bump. 

In the photos shared to TikTok, Suki posed a bikini and trendy head scarf in front of crystal blue waters and a forested beach. She also shared a picture of herself in a floral dress, an image of a table top with pearl earrings and a delicious looking salad, a picture of a book (Funny Weather by Olivia Laing) and a cute selfie with her hair in beachy waves, all with Lana Del Rey's "Margaret" playing in the background. She captioned her Dec. 21 post, "Life's a beach."

And though the 31-year-old didn't tag her sunny location, she and Robert were recently spotted by fans at the airport, boarding a plane for the Caribbean's St. Lucia. 

It is possibly the pair's first vacation as an engaged couple. While neither party has confirmed their relationship status, Suki was recently seen wearing a pink and white diamond ring on that finger while she and the Twilight alum—who she's been dating for over five years—went shopping in London's Chelsea neighborhood. 

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

The "Good Looking" singer first confirmed her pregnancy back in November, while performing onstage at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City.

TikTok (Suki Waterhouse)

Trending Stories

1

Masked Singer Finale Reveals Winner and Pretty Little Finalist

2

The Real Reason Rachel McAdams Declined Mean Girls Reunion

3

Cameron Diaz Says We Should "Normalize Separate Bedrooms" for Couples

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd, referencing her baby bump, which was on display in a sparkly silver mini dress. "I'm not sure if it's working."

Since then, before flying south to the Caribbean Island, she and Robert, 37, appeared together at the NYC premiere for Poor Things on Dec. 6. For the occasion, Suki once again let her baby bump shine in a sheer white top, though she kept warm in a fur lined, black leather jacket. 

And for a complete rewind on this couple's relationship, from the very beginning to become parents-to-be, keep reading. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Movie Night

About two weeks after Suki confirmed her pregnancy, she and Rob went to the Poor Things premiere in New York. And they weren't the only stars there as Taylor Swift was also at the event.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

Earlier this year, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Masked Singer Finale Reveals Winner and Pretty Little Finalist

2

The Real Reason Rachel McAdams Declined Mean Girls Reunion

3

Cameron Diaz Says We Should "Normalize Separate Bedrooms" for Couples

4

Kristin Cavallari Says She Cut Her "Narcissist" Dad Out of Her Life

5

Survivor Season 45 Reveals Its Winner