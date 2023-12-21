Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Proudly Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump on Tropical Vacation

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Shares First Look at Growing Baby Bump

This mom-to-be is enjoying a good looking vacation.

Suki Waterhouse—who is currently pregnant with her and partner Robert Pattinson's first baby—shared some pictures from a tropical locale, including a snap of her growing baby bump.

In the photos shared to TikTok, Suki posed a bikini and trendy head scarf in front of crystal blue waters and a forested beach. She also shared a picture of herself in a floral dress, an image of a table top with pearl earrings and a delicious looking salad, a picture of a book (Funny Weather by Olivia Laing) and a cute selfie with her hair in beachy waves, all with Lana Del Rey's "Margaret" playing in the background. She captioned her Dec. 21 post, "Life's a beach."

And though the 31-year-old didn't tag her sunny location, she and Robert were recently spotted by fans at the airport, boarding a plane for the Caribbean's St. Lucia.

It is possibly the pair's first vacation as an engaged couple. While neither party has confirmed their relationship status, Suki was recently seen wearing a pink and white diamond ring on that finger while she and the Twilight alum—who she's been dating for over five years—went shopping in London's Chelsea neighborhood.