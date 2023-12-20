Why Cameron Diaz Says We Should "Normalize Separate Bedrooms" for Couples

Watch : Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Girl

Sharing is not always caring.

In fact, Cameron Diaz, who will celebrate nine years of marriage to and husband Benji Madden in January, shared her perspective on couples giving one another space—quite literally.

"We should normalize separate bedrooms," she said on the Dec. 19 episode of Molly Sims and Emese Gormley's Lipstick on the Rim podcast, after the cohosts spoke about one of their husbands' loud snoring. "I would literally, like, I have my house, you have yours, we have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room, you go sleep in your room. I'm fine."

But that's not to say the Holiday star isn't armed with a solution for maintaining intimacy in the relationship. "And we have the bedroom in the middle," she added, "that we can convene in for, you know, our relations."

While Cameron and the Good Charlotte rocker—who are parents to daughter Raddix, 3—often keep their family life out of the spotlight, Benji has taken the time to gush about his wife on social media. This includes his sweet anniversary message last year to mark eight years of marriage.