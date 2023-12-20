Why Cameron Diaz Says We Should "Normalize Separate Bedrooms" for Couples

Cameron Diaz, who has been married to Benji Madden for almost nine years, pitched an idea for couples that many people may find unconventional.

Sharing is not always caring.

In fact, Cameron Diaz, who will celebrate nine years of marriage to and husband Benji Madden in January, shared her perspective on couples giving one another space—quite literally.

"We should normalize separate bedrooms," she said on the Dec. 19 episode of Molly Sims and Emese Gormley's Lipstick on the Rim podcast, after the cohosts spoke about one of their husbands' loud snoring. "I would literally, like, I have my house, you have yours, we have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room, you go sleep in your room. I'm fine."

But that's not to say the Holiday star isn't armed with a solution for maintaining intimacy in the relationship. "And we have the bedroom in the middle," she added, "that we can convene in for, you know, our relations."

While Cameron and the Good Charlotte rocker—who are parents to daughter Raddix, 3—often keep their family life out of the spotlight, Benji has taken the time to gush about his wife on social media. This includes his sweet anniversary message last year to mark eight years of marriage.

"In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful. 8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide," the 44-year-old wrote. "Let's do 80 more and then forever."

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Nine months later, he shared a heartfelt note for Cameron's 51st birthday, expressing gratitude for the life they've built together.

"It's a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else. You do it all," he wrote in his August Instagram post. "So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man - I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you're feeling it. I love you forever always yours true love Happy Birthday Cameron."

Look back at Cameron and Benji's road to romance below:

Instagram
December 2014: Engagement Rumors

One month before tying the knot, Cameron Diaz flashed what appeared to be an engagement ring from Benji Madden

Instagram
Jan. 5, 2015: Married!

Surprise! The two tie the knot at the actress' Beverly Hills home.

Instagram
March 2015: Wearing His Love

Benji gets a tattoo of his Cameron's name on his chest.

Instagram
April 2016: Cameron Opens Up

The There's Something About Mary star opens up on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show about how she and Benji met.

"The first thing I said when I first met my husband was, 'He's hot,'" she says. "How come I didn't know this before? We had never been in the same circle."

Cameron adds that they formally met when she hosted a dinner party at her house with his brother Joel Madden and sister-in-law Nicole Richie. Joel asked if he could invite Benji. Cameron says, "Then I saw him again. Wait a second, still hot!" 

Instagram
June 2018: Back to Italy

The two vacation in Italy again.

Instagram
August 2019: Cameron Reflects on Marriage

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she tells InStyle about Benji. "My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

Photo by BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
January 2020: Oh, Baby!

Cameron and Benji announce on Instagram that they have welcomed a baby girlRaddix Madden.

Instagram
August 2023: Birthday Love

"I'm off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen," Benji wrote on Instagram. "so today, it's a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else."

